Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Couple’s sangeet night to take place on THIS date; dress code and venue revealed

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s highly-awaited wedding is inching closer to its D-Day. The couple is all set to have a lavish wedding on July 12. Ahead of their special day, the glimpses from their pre-wedding festivities have already been making waves on the internet. Meanwhile, the couple will have a sangeet ceremony on July 5.

Just a day couple of days before the occasion, the wedding invite has gone viral on the internet. Check it out.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony details surfaced

The sangeet invitation of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has surfaced on social media. The beautiful personalized invite begins with the Ambani family inviting the guests with “love & joy”. Hailed as “Radhika & Anant’s Celebration of Hearts,” the evening is described as “a night of song, dance and wonder.”

The sangeet ceremony is scheduled to commence at 7 PM onwards on Friday, i.e. July 5, 2024. According to the viral invite, the special ceremony will take place in The Grand Theatre at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. The dress code for the special evening is kept as Indian Regal Glam.

Take a look:

Reportedly, the grand theatre where the grand evening is scheduled to happen has a seating capacity of 2000 people.

The invite sent on behalf of the entire Ambani family mentions the names of Isha Ambani-Anand Parimal, Shloka Mehta-Akash Ambani and Radhika Merchat’s sister Anjali Merchant, and Aman Majithia.

The ceremony is also likely to have performances from Bollywood stars invited to attend the pre-wedding festivity.

Details about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's scrumptious menu for the D-Day

Meanwhile, Anant and Radhika’s scrumptious menu will have a chaat stall from the famous Kashi Chaat Bhandaar in Varanasi. The stall will feature a variety of delicious chaats, including tikki, tomato chaat, palak chaat, chana kachori, and kulfi.

This came as a result of Nita Ambani’s visit to Kashi Vishwanath Temple as part of the pre-wedding festivities. It has been revealed that she personally invited the shop owner, Rakesh Keshari, and commissioned him the services for the big day.

Meanwhile, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will get married on July 12 which will be followed by a Shubh Aashirwad ceremony on July 13. The final event, Mangal Utsav, or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.

