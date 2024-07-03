Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Wedding: Nita-Mukesh Ambani gift gold, silver and Rs 1 lakh cash to 50 couples at mass wedding; REPORT

Ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding later this month, billionaire couple Nita and Mukesh Ambani performed a good deed and organized a mass wedding in Thane, Mumbai.

On June 2, nearly 800 people gathered at the Reliance Corporate Park (RCP) in Navi Mumbai to watch 50 couples get married at the mega event. It has now been reported that the newly-wedded couple were gifted gold and silver jewelry along with Rs 1 lakh cash. Read on!

Nita and Mukesh Ambani gift gold, silver, and Rs 1 lakh cash to 50 couples at the mass wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to get married on July 12. But before they get into matrimony, the Ambanis hosted 50 couples to tie the knot at a mass wedding. The event took place at the Thane situated Reliance Corporate Park at 4 pm on July 2, 2024.

A report by Hindustan Times stated that after the couples got married together, the Ambanis gifted them gold jewelry, including mangalsutra, wedding rings, nose rings, and silver ornaments like toe rings and anklets. Along with that, they were also presented with some groceries and 36 other household items like utensils, a gas stove, a mixer, a fan, a mattress, and pillows.

Not just this, the brides were also gifted a cheque of Rs 1.01 lakh as her ‘streedhan’ by Nita Ambani and her daughter Isha Ambani Piramal. Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani, and Anand Piramal were also present at the occasion.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding

After hosting two mega pre-wedding events, one in Jamnagar and the other one in a luxury cruise voyaging from Italy to Rome, the families have kickstarted prepping for the big day. Earlier, Nita Ambani went to Varanasi to offer the first wedding invite to the Lord, and Anant drove to the Krishna Kali temple in Neral for the same.

The groom-to-be also personally invited Ajay Devgn-Kajol and Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna to his wedding. According to reports, singers such as Adele, Drake, and Lana Del Rey are expected to perform at the lavish star-studded wedding happening in Mumbai’s Jio World Centre.

