Nita Ambani sets the stage for wedding wear in Banarasi red saree with personalized Gayatri Mantra detailing

Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, has done it again with her sartorial finesse. Her on-point ethnic elegance has, time and again, swooned fashion mavens from across the industries. Hours recently, she simply stepped out in a traditional ensemble, and the Internet can't keep calm. Reason? The way she highlighted the charm of Indian textiles. It has left all of us gasping for breath. No, we are not complaining.

Nita Ambani wore the traditional Banarasi red saree to attend the wedding of over 50 underprivileged couples from Palghar, around 100 km from Mumbai. The noble event, held on Tuesday, July 2, was organized by the Ambani family, marking the beginning of the ‘Shubh lagna’ ceremonies of her son Anant Ambani.

FYI, Anant is set to tie the knot with his long-time beau, Radhika Merchant, on July 12. During the event, Nita Ambani truly stole the show, thanks to her ethereal beauty and noteworthy outfit.

Nita Ambani’s bright red saree is straight out of ethnic dreams

At the center stage of her bright red ensemble was the depiction of the holy Gayatri mantra encased in a beautiful, intricate design. The additional stunning features of her saree include some unique embroideries with golden thread detailing and some birdies in the same shade printed in a horizontal alignment. The beautiful ensemble perfectly blended with the vibe of the day.

Enhancing the splendor of her majestic saree was a coordinating semi-sleeved blouse echoing the work of art done in the saree. Adorned with intricate embroidery, the blouse added to the sophisticated element of Nita’s overall allure. Next comes the styling department. With her attention to detail in makeup and accessorizing game, she perfected the glam factor.

Nita Ambani gives a nod to exquisite jewelry

Flaunting her signature style, Nita Ambani decked up in subtle yet striking makeup details. While the dewy base elevated her radiant beauty, the soft blushed cheeks, rosy eyes, defined brows, and boldly winged eyes with a hint of brown eyeshadow enhanced her striking features.

Additionally, Nita selected exquisite jewelry to highlight her Indian heritage, captivating onlookers. She adorned herself in a dainty Guttapusalu necklace and huge stud earrings that flawlessly harmonized with her regal ensemble. Her matching bangles and rings add to the traditional charm. To finish off her look, Nita Ambani opted for a gajra-adorned middle-parted bun hairdo. Do not miss her red-hued potli with a depiction of Lord Krishna on it.

For those who love embracing traditional heritage while picking their outfits, Nita Ambani’s red saree with Gayatri Mantra detailing can be seen as a perfect pick. Her ensemble perfectly captures the essence of Indian heritage, elegance, and regality.

