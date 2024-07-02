Shloka Mehta Ambani makes a graceful move in Mayyur Girotra's multicolored gharara lehenga for mass wedding

The Ambani-Merchant wedding festivities are at the onset, and we are all geared up to witness some spectacular looks in the upcoming days. With less than two weeks to go before Anant and Radhika's wedding, the Ambani family put together a mass wedding for the underprivileged. The ceremony took place at the Reliance Corporate Park in Mumbai.

The entire family, including Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anand Piramal, attended the wedding ceremony. While it is no surprise that the Ambani ladies never fail to turn heads with their style, Shloka Mehta Ambani had all our attention.

Known to explore and experiment with her style, the Ambani bahu makes heads turn at every given chance. Shloka knows how to ace a look with utmost grace and panache, be it her stylish gowns or heavy, traditionally inclined designer couture wear.

Similarly, she opted to dazzle at the Ambani-organized mass wedding ceremony in a stunning gharara set. Let’s check out her outfit in detail.

Shloka Mehta’s ethnic look from Ambani mass wedding

Making sure she puts her best foot forward in ethnic wear, the Ambani Bahu gave us major fashion goals on how to rock the simplest of outfits in the best way possible. Donning a gharara set from the shelves of designer Mayyur Girotra, Shloka looked absolutely stunning. The ensemble is from the designer’s Madhaniyan Collection, which showcases the rich cultural heritage and intricate artistry of Zardozi and Tila embroidery.

Styled by celebrity stylist Diya Mehta Jatia, this Ambani diva opted for an ivory gharara in chanderi silk. Featuring a hand-embroidered gharchola pattern, zari work, mirror, and gota work, the gharara gave a perfect traditional touch to the occasion. The outfit had a short kurta with full sleeves and a full flare gharara bottom with a matching dupatta. It comes with a hefty price of approximately INR 2,19,000.

Here's how Shloka Mehta Ambani styled her gharara look

Making sure her outfit stays in highlight, Mrs. Ambani opted for stunning diamond, polki, and emerald jhumkas with ear chains. She ditched all other jewelry and made a fashion statement with just her earrings. For glam, Shloka opted to let her tresses down and rounded her look with minimal makeup, kohl-rimmed eyes, pinkish nude lips, and a bindi.

We are certain that Shloka Mehta Ambani is going to serve even grander and regal looks in the upcoming days. Meanwhile, comment down below and tell us what you think of her gharara look.

