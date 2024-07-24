Calling all desi queens! Get ready to have your breath stolen by the ultimate Gen-Z style icon of Bollywood, Suhana Khan. We all know about her stunning looks and impeccable fashion sense. But lately, Suhana has been serving major lewks in gold sarees, and frankly, she's slaying it hard!

Whether it's a full-on glittery Sabyasachi masterpiece or a more subtle and romantic Manish Malhotra design, Suhana knows just how to rock a gold saree with elegance and confidence. Are you ready to be hit with some serious desi-diva fashion inspiration?

Well, what’s the wait for? Let’s just dive right in and have a detailed look at 4 unforgettably resplendent and high-fashion gold sarees worn by none other than Suhana Khan.

4 times Suhana Khan SLAYED in gold sarees:

Gold sequined Sabyasachi saree

The Archies actress recently opted for a printed organza saree, which was crafted exclusively for her by one of Bollywood’s favorite fashion geniuses—Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The impeccable copper and gold piece was thoroughly embellished with textured sequins that looked like pretty flowers.

It also had some fabulous organza work adding charm to the look along with a brown trim that rocked. This was paired with a gold sequin-laden bralette as a blouse, which visibly accentuated her décolletage. We loved the exquisite ensemble.

Champagne gold Manish Malhotra saree:

The fashionable daughter of Shah Rukh Khan knows just how to shimmer and shine in the most exquisite ethnic serves. She has successfully won her gold sheer Manish Malhotra saree twice, and she absolutely nailed the style statement on both occasions.

The pretty beige and gold saree was custom-designed for her by the ace designer. The elegant piece was thoroughly laden with sequin and crystal embellishments in a lined design that added to the overall piece’s charm. Its elegant hue literally glowed with the actress’ complexion and the accessories were also perfect. To say that she blew us away would be an understatement.

Sheer-lined gold Manish Malhotra saree:

The stunning daughter of Gauri Khan also wore another champagne gold-based saree, crafted exclusively for her by Bollywood’s favorite designer, Manish Malhotra. This romantic drape was all things alluring and amazing, and we don’t think we would ever be able to get over this one.

It was also thoroughly laden with a delicate yet sparkling sequined striped design that simply slayed. The sheer saree was further elevated with a matching fitted and worked-up cap-sleeved blouse The pretty piece was draped perfectly around the diva’s well-toned frame, carefully accentuating her oh-so-amazing curves.

Modernized gold Tarun Tahiliani saree:

Who said Suhana Khan cannot serve the best of both worlds? She can effortlessly ace the traditional statements just as well as she can embrace the beauty and glamor of mesmerizing modern looks, and her exquisite Tarun Tahiliani saree was proof of this statement.

The alluring pick was embellished with gasp-worthy pearl, stone, and crystal work with accents of off-white and gold. It was further completed with an extremely stunning strapless tube top-like blouse with a plunging neckline that successfully enhanced the whole look. We are in awe of her style.

Suhana Khan serving pure gold fashion goals is a sight to behold. Don’t you agree? From Sabyasachi to Manish Malhotra, each saree is a masterpiece, and the diva wore them with unmatched grace. Feeling inspired to embrace your inner desi diva? We know we are!

So, which one of Suhana Khan’s beautiful sarees is your absolute favorite? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts with us.

