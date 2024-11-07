Ananya Panday reacts to Abhishek Bachchan starrer I Want To Talk's trailer; 'Heartbreaking and...'

Abhishek Bachchan has been receiving praises from the industry insiders and fans for the trailer of his upcoming film I Want To Talk. Recently, Ananya Panday joined the list as she took to her Instagram handle and praised the trailer calling it ‘heartbreaking’. Moreover, the actress also expressed her excitement to watch the film soon.

Ananya is also supportive of other actors and often shares her views about their work on her Instagram. On Wednesday, August 5, 2024 she once again took to the platform and re-shared the trailer of Abhishek's next film, I Want To Talk by Shoojit Sircar. Along with the re-shared she wrote, “Heartbreaking and heartwarming at the same time. Shoojit Sircar and Abhishek Bachchan, can't wait to watch this.”

Apart from Ananya many other celebrities like Vicky Kaushal who worked with both the director in Sardar Udham and the actor in Manmarziyaan to his Instagram story section and re-shared the trailer calling it ‘raw’, ‘beautiful’ and ‘blissful’. Even Ayushmann who made her debut Sircar re-shared it and mentioned that audiences will see something special from the filmmaker.

Since the first look of the Dhoom actor was shared among fans they are looking forward to the film. It stars Abhishek Bachchan, Pearle Dey, Ahilya Bambroo, Jayant Kripalani, Kristin Goddard, and Johny Lever. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, I Want to Talk is scheduled to be released in cinemas on November 22, 2024.

On the work front, On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's CTRL co-starring Vihaan Samat. She will next be seen in a film based on the life of C.Sankaran Nair co-starring Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan.