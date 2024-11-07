Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4: Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani to join Kartik Aaryan in horror-comedy franchise's next part? Bhushan Kumar talks about possibilities

After the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Bhushan Kumar intends to come up with the fourth installment of the horror comedy movie. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that the producer is looking at coming up with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 in the coming years. Now, a report suggested that Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani might share the screen with Kartik Aaryan in the upcoming film.

Prior to the release of BB 3, rumors had it that Kiara Advani and Akshay Kumar have cameo appearances in the movie. While talking to India Today, producer and MD of T-series, Bhushan Kumar opened up about the possibility of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 being a multi-starrer film.

Stating that it all depends on the story, Kumar also positively asserted that bringing everyone together only makes sense if there’s a solid story. However, he did that there is a definite possibility of it.

An industry insider recently informed Pinkvilla that Bhushan Kumar has many films close to his heart in the development stage for parts two and three. The informed stated, “There’s also Dhamaal 4 in the development stage, scheduled to go on floors in 2025. Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 will also be made in the coming three years – both spearheaded by Kartik Aaryan.”

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee, who helmed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and 3 also spoke to us about the fourth Installment. He told Pinkvilla. “Bohot badi zimmedari hogi Part 4, chahe koi bhi banaye, but it will be a huge, huge responsibility to make, kyunki uska direct comparison hoga 1st se, 2nd se, aur 3rd se, toh woh aasan kisi ke liye bhi nahi hoga, mere liye bhi. (It will be a huge responsibility to make Part 4, no matter who makes it, because it will be directly compared to the first, second, and third parts. So, it won't be easy for anyone, including me.)”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is currently going strong at the box office and has already crossed its production cost in just a week of its release. While Kartik Aaryan leads the horror-comedy film, he is joined by Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri.

