Chhaavaa star Vicky Kaushal drops wife Katrina Kaif at the airport; fans call him 'true green flag’

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding came as a major surprise for many fans. While the couple had been secretly dating each other, they never let the world know about their relationship until their wedding in December 2021. Since then, he has been setting major goals by being the best husband to his lovely wife.

Recently, netizens went gaga over him, yet again, when Vicky Kaushal was spotted dropping Katrina Kaif off at the airport. In a clip posted on Pinkvilla’s social media handle, the Merry Christmas actress can be seen getting out of her swanky luxury car. The actress turned to her husband, told him goodbye, and quickly shut the door.

But a little glimpse of the Chhaava actor was clearly visible in it. He was looking at his wife with love-filled eyes as she left for the airport.

Take a look:

Soon after the cute video went viral, several VicKat fans came to the comments section to heap praise on the Bad Newz actor for setting major husband goals. A user penned, “Vicky is the true green flag,” while another commented, “Best Bollywood couple, I hail oh. You are loved.”

A third one noted that Vicky is not just a green flag but she is a ‘green forest’. Several others also called Kat ‘pretty’ while many showered red hearts on the couple.

Take a look:

While talking to BBC Asian Network recently, Kaushal expressed his love and admiration for Kat. The Sam Bahadur actor stated that he will always lift his wife up not because she is a superstar but because she has got the heart of a superstar.

“That’s what I am in love with; that’s what I learn from her,” he exclaimed adding that Katrina fills his gaps and brings out his best self. This makes him grateful to have her as his life partner.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for the release of his upcoming historical epic film, Chhaava. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, it was expected to hit theatres on December 6, 2024. But new reports suggest that the makers are looking for a fresh release date to avoid a clash with Allu Arjun's film Pushpa 2: The Rule.

