Amid trolling for divorce rumors with Aishwarya Rai, Netizens show support to Abhishek Bachchan's I Want To Talk trailer: 'He completely deserves...'

The makers of Abhishek Bachchan's I Want To Talk released the highly anticipated trailer on November 5, 2024. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the trailer has received a positive response from fans and movie enthusiasts. Many fans have rallied in support of Jr. Bachchan stating 'he completely deserves our love' for his film choices and gave a befitting reply to those trolling him over rumored reports of his separation from his wife and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

One fan expressed their thoughts in the comments section, stating that those trolling the actor unnecessarily should understand that ups and downs in relationships are common. The fan emphasized that he deserves support for his upcoming movie, as he is making significant efforts to establish his stardom like his father.

The fan concluded by praising him for his versatility, highlighting that he is taking on challenging roles that test him both physically and mentally.

One fan wrote, "Looks like a painstaking portrayal of Abhishek Bachchan . I so look forward to its viewing. Your artist should do wonders for the heartwarming storyline. Heartfelt congratulations. My very best and warm regards. God bless you and your family."

Many actors, celebrities, and fans took to the comments section and showered love and wished him all the luck for I Want To Talk.

Besides Abhishek, the Shoojit Sircar film also stars Pearle Dey, Ahilya Bambroo, Jayant Kripalani, Kristin Goddard, and Johny Lever.

The trailer hints at a touching narrative about a man getting ready for a life-changing surgery. Although he has the support of his family and friends, he grapples with his internal struggles and the concept of remaining 'silent.'

Earlier in a chat with PTI, Shoojit discussed the film and expressed his admiration for The Happy New Year actor, stating that it offers a straightforward observation of life accompanied by a touch of humor.

He mentioned that watching the film during post-production brought a smile to his face and assured that it is one of the best films featuring Abhishek.

Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar under Rising Sun Films and Kino Works, I Want to Talk delves deep into the complexities of modern-day relationships, struggles, and the human condition. The movie will hit theaters on November 22, 2024.

