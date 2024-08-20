Angry Young Men Twitter Review: 13 tweets to read before watching docu-series on legendary duo of Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar

The release of the docu-series Angry Young Men: The Salim-Javed Story has been anticipated by cinema lovers ever since the arrival of its trailer. The series about the legendary screenwriting duo of Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar was released today, August 20, 2024. Netizens who have already streamed the documentary took to X (Twitter) to share their reviews. There are 13 tweets in this piece to give you an idea of what they are saying about the show before you watch it.

Angry Young Men not only features interviews with Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar but also with Salman Khan, Shabana Azmi, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, and more. In their Twitter reviews, netizens have appreciated the documentary and called the duo’s story an ‘inspiration.’ They recommended everyone watch the journey of the iconic writers of Hindi cinema.

One person said, “The Story of greatest ever script, Dialogue & screenplay writers from Indian Cinema The Salim - Javed, What a well made documentary series it is. #AngryYoungMen. MUST MUST WATCH.”

A user wrote, “Watched #AngryYoungMen. Fantastic and amazing how the children of Salim-Javed represented their fathers' story. This is how a documentary should be. I'm gonna watch it again. @BeingSalmanKhan congratulations for this documentary. Hope yours will be the same and soon!”

Another netizen stated, “Totally Loved #AngryYoungMen on : @PrimeVideoIN. A revolution that changed the text books of story writing in bollywood, A Salim-Javed story is no less than an inspiration. Spoiler alert: #SalmanKhan having food, walking casually in home, some treat for fans as well.”

A post mentioned, “#SalmanKhan: The Power of @luvsalimkhan sir’s teachings! From Legacy to Legendary Success. Setting his own standards and crushing them with dedication.. #AngryYoungMen is an absolute must-watch for all movie lovers!”

One tweet read, “A must watch docu series about the revolutionary writer duo Salim-Javed. It covers their origins, rise to super stardom with hits followed by hits, their personal lives & ultimately the big breakup. It’s insightful & inspiring for all cinema lovers. #AngryYoungMen #StreamIt.”

Another person expressed, “Just finished watching #AngryYoungMen. Apart from their craft, I always love listening to Salim Javed speak, they speak about important lessons of life without sounding preachy and to add on to it they have a very good sense of humor. I wish they write one last time together.”

A user exclaimed, “How beautiful is #angryyoungmen .. just loved it ....and it made emotional throughout.... Wish both @Javedakhtarjadu n @luvsalimkhan will write just one more story together and it should star megastar @BeingSalmanKhan as the craziest /hardest heroic character. #zoyaakhtar.”

One person praised, “Watched #AngryYoungMen , this wasn't a documentary, it was like a philosophy of life itself. Don't know what i admired more, their fascinating professional life or heartwarming personal life. They were literally the architects of the cinema we enjoy even today. Do watch it.”

Another tweet read, “This is probably one of the best documentaries I have ever seen! The story of the greatest screen writers Salim-Javed. This is an absolute must watch. #Angryyoungmen.”

Angry Young Men: The Salim-Javed story is directed by Namrata Rao and produced by Salman Khan Films, Excel Media and Entertainment, and Tiger Baby. The three-part docu-series is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

