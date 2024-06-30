Anushka Sharma is all hearts for ‘dynamic duo’ Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma after India’s T20 World Cup 2024 win

India rejoices as their cricket team secures their second T20 World Cup victory in 2024. The nation is abuzz with celebrations, flooding social media with expressions of joy. Bollywood celebrities joined in, congratulating the team on their social media platforms.

A video of the 'dynamic duo' Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma holding the flag and trophy went viral, prompting Anushka Sharma to react swiftly.

Anushka Sharma reacts to India's T20 World Cup victory

ICC shared a video on Instagram featuring Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma holding the national flag and posing with a trophy. The duo appeared delighted in the photo, celebrating their victory in the big match. Anushka Sharma, Virat's wife and actress, reacted to the video by leaving a heart emoticon in the comment section.

Virat Kohli video calls Anushka and children after winning the match

A viral video also showed Virat Kohli doing a video call with Anushka Sharma and their children Vamika and Akaay, who couldn't attend the game. During the call, he blew flying kisses and made cute poses, publicly displaying his love for his family. He also proudly showed them his medal and the flag during the video call.

Additionally, following the final, Virat Kohli officially announced his retirement from the format, stating it was time for the next generation to take over.

More about T20 World Cup victory

Virat Kohli's strategic brilliance and Rohit Sharma's inspirational leadership ended India's frustrating 11-year wait for a global title. The star-studded team triumphed over perennial contenders South Africa in a thrilling final, securing their second T20 World Cup trophy on Saturday.

