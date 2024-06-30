WATCH: Virat Kohli video calls Anushka Sharma, Vamika and Akaay; sends flying kisses after India’s T20 World Cup 2024 win

As India secures victory in the T20 match, it's a proud moment for all Indians. Several Bollywood celebrities promptly took to social media to congratulate the team and share their excitement. Virat Kohli, known for setting perfect couple goals, immediately video called his wife Anushka Sharma after the win, and the video has since gone viral.

Virat Kohli video calls wifey Anushka Sharma and children Vamika and Akaay

After India clinched their second T20 World Cup victory by defeating South Africa in a thrilling match by 7 runs, Virat Kohli video called his wife, Anushka Sharma, from the stadium, where she couldn't attend. The heartwarming video has quickly gone viral on social media, with fans applauding Virat for consistently prioritizing his wife amidst his successes.

Virat's joyful expression while talking to Anushka and showering her with flying kisses has melted hearts, showcasing their enduring affection. Additionally, Virat also interacted with his children, Vamika and Akaay, making adorable poses for them, further endearing the couple to their fans.

After some time, Virat Kohli video calls them again, proudly displaying his medal and the flag, showcasing an adorable moment not to be missed.

More about T20 World Cup 2024 win

In a thrilling finale with cricket enthusiasts on the edge of their seats, India secured their second T20 World Cup victory over South Africa with a narrow 7-run margin. The Saturday match highlighted an exceptional display from India's bowling unit, spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, who effectively defended a challenging total of 177 runs across 20 overs.

India's path to the title was defined by moments of resilience and skill, particularly in the crucial final overs, where their bowlers maintained composure against a determined South African batting lineup. The game commenced with India setting a competitive target, buoyed by impressive performances from their top-order batsmen.

