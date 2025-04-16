Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty, Sara Tendulkar, and more shower love on Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge as they welcome baby boy

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge, who tied the knot in 2017, have now embraced the journey of parenthood. The couple recently announced that they have welcomed a baby boy. The new parents and their child have received a lot of love from their friends and colleagues. Celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty, Sara Tendulkar, and more were all heart.

Today, April 16, 2025, Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge shared a joint post on Instagram in which they revealed that they had welcomed their first child. The comments section was flooded with love and wishes from their friends and admirers.

Anushka Sharma left red heart emojis, while Athiya Shetty, who recently became a mother herself, reacted with a red heart and baby angel emoji. Sara Tendulkar said, “Best news,” with a string of hearts.

Have a look at their comments!

Genelia Deshmukh wrote, “Congratulations you guys. So happy for you,” and Huma Qureshi left a heart. Sachin Tendulkar stated, “So happy for you both, Zak and Sagarika! Congratulations on the arrival of your little one. Welcome to the world, baby Khan, blessings and love from all of us!” Soha Ali Khan exclaimed, “Congratulations what happy happy news.”

Raveena Tandon, Veer Pahariya, Suresh Raina, Diana Penty, Karan Singh Grover, Jennifer Winget, Suniel Shetty, Sania Mirza, Angad Bedi, and many more congratulated the couple.

Yuvraj Singh penned a heartfelt note, saying, “Some joys are written in the stars. Welcome to the world, Fatehsinh Khan to the most amazing parents - Zak and Sagu. Your arrival has filled our hearts in ways words never could.”

In their Instagram post, Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan shared a monochrome picture with their son. The cricketer was seen holding the baby in his arms, while the Chak De India actress leaned close to them. Another photo was of their hands holding the little one’s fingers.

The couple also revealed their baby boy’s name as Fatehsinh Khan. The caption of the post read, “With love, gratitude and divine blessings we welcome our precious little baby boy, Fatehsinh Khan,” along with a folded hands emoji and a nazar amulet emoji.

Check out the post here!

Pinkvilla also congratulates Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan!

