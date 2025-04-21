WATCH: Nothing here, just Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli effortlessly taking our Monday blues away with their coolest dance moves

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s supremacy often takes over the internet. While the beloved couple likes to keep their life extremely private, their public appearances often surface on the internet, sending fans into a frenzy. A latest video of the beloved couple joyfully in Dubai has been making waves online.

A video of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli has been shared by a fan page with a caption, "Virat Kohli & @AnushkaSharma Dancing On Set During Shoot in Dubai."

The viral clip shows the couple with the rest of their team member when they were initially indulging in candid conversation. Later, adding goofy energy to the moment, they were seen breaking into dance with their excellent moves, with bright smiles on their faces.

Joined by a group of dancers, they clearly enjoyed the shoot, and their chemistry yet again grabbed everyone’s attention.

Watch video of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

In the latest video, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress served casual fashion goals in printed pants paired with a white top. She tied her hair in a ponytail. Meanwhile, Kohli complemented her in a brown shirt paired with white pants and stylish black sunglasses.

Soon after the video went viral, several internet users reacted to the post, with many gushing over their dance moves. A fan wrote, "Wat dance moves lol hahahaha" another fan quipped, "Super guru." In addition to this, several fans dropped multiple red-heart emojis.

It was only last month that another video of Virat and Anushka from Dubai made waves online. While their faces were not visible, the fan page revealed that the couple was shooting for an unknown project. They were seen standing inside what appeared to be an antique shop, and a camera was also spotted in the viral clip.

Currently, Virat is busy with the ongoing IPL matches where he plays for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. His team defeated Punjab Kings by 7 wickets at Mullanpur, Chandigarh, during the latest match that took place on Sunday, April 20.

Meanwhile, Anushka is currently away from movies to focus on her kids. The couple got married in 2018 and share two kids, Vamika and Akaay, whom they welcomed in 2021 and 2024, respectively.

