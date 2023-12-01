EXCLUSIVE: Giorgia Andriani says Arbaaz Khan’s equation with Malaika Arora didn't affect their relationship

Actress Giorgia Andriani has been in the spotlight due to her relationship with Bollywood star Arbaaz Khan. In a recent exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Giorgia opened up candidly about her personal life, confirming her breakup with Arbaaz. In the interview, she shared that Arbaaz's relationship with his ex-wife, Malaika Arora, did not have an impact on their own dynamic.

Giorgia Andriani reveals Malaika Arora did not affect her relationship with Arbaaz Khan

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Giorgia Andriani was asked about her initial days in Bombay and how Arbaaz Khan, coming out of a marriage with Malaika Arora, may have impacted their equation. Giorgia responded in the negative, stating, "It didn't affect my equation in any manner. The relationship that he had with Malaika did not really come in the way of my relationship with him."

Elaborating further, Giorgia clarified, "It was already over since like two years but officially they had divorced I think one and a half years previous or something like that, and no, I don't think it did affect."

For those not familiar with the details, Arbaaz and Malaika tied the knot in 1998 and went through a divorce in 2017. Despite parting ways, the former couple continues to co-parent their son, Arhaan Khan.

Giorgia Andriani on her breakup with Arbaaz Khan

During the chat, Giorgia Adriani made a revelation about her relationship with Arbaaz Khan, confirming that they have broken up. Despite parting ways, she emphasized that they remain friends and even best friends. Giorgia shared that she would always have feelings for him. She also admitted that the breakup was hard given the close and fun-filled nature of their relationship. She mentioned, “It is very difficult to bounce back from a long relationship.”

Furthermore, Giorgia opened up about the term "girlfriend" and expressed her discomfort with being solely defined by her relationship with Arbaaz. She found it demeaning for an individual's identity to be overshadowed by such labels. Giorgia articulated that she has worked hard, faced struggles, and she does not want to be solely identified as 'somebody's girlfriend.'

