Arbaaz Khan's wife Sshura Khan drops dance video of hubby on his birthday; 'From your dimples to wrinkles I will be there with you'

Arbaaz Khan celebrated his 57th birthday today, August 4. The actor has been receiving warm birthday wishes from friends, family members, and fans. Now, his wife, Sshura Khan took to her social media account and posted a video compilation of Arbaaz dancing and penned a beautiful message to wish her husband on his birthday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sshura Khan shared a video; the clip features multiple glimpses of Arbaaz Khan showcasing his dance skills. Sharing the video, Sshura wrote a heartwarming birthday message for her husband.

She wrote, "Happy birthday Arbaazzz Not a day goes by dull with u being around, your witty jokes, your craziness, your hilarious dancing moves (laughing emojis).

Sshura also added, "From praying with u to fighting with u every moment is so special. Ur loyalty ur love ur dedication ur respect is commendable. From your dimples to wrinkles I will be there with you. Love you Mr Khan to infinity and beyond."

A few days ago, Sshura dropped a romantic picture with her husband and actor Arbaaz Khan. In the snap, we can see the couple hugging with broad smiles on their faces while their eyes are closed. Both of them are twinned in brown outfits and seem to be at a restaurant.

Sharing the picture, Sshura captioned it "Sukoon" and added Alex Porat's You Are The Reason song. Reacting to her post, Arbaaz dropped three red hearts.

Meanwhile, during an 'Ask Me Anything' session on her Instagram handle, a fan asked Arbaaz's wife and makeup artist about the age and height disparity between her and her husband, Arbaaz Khan. Sshura responded, "Arbaaz is 5'10 and I am 5'1 and age is just a number."

Another user queried about their first date, to which she replied, "So good that we ended up marrying each other." When asked about a quality she admires in her husband, Sshura described him as "very loving and respectful." She also shared that it was Arbaaz who initiated the proposal.

Arbaaz and Sshura exchanged vows on December 24, 2023. The couple had an intimate nikah ceremony in the presence of their close friends and family members.

