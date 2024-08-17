Kalki 2898 AD Hindi OTT release date: Here's when and where you can watch Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan starrer
After much await, the Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD Hindi is all set to be available on OTT platform for streaming. Check details inside!
The blockbuster epic sci-fi, Kalki 2898 AD has been the talk of the down for the past few months. Led by Prabhas and featuring a stellar star cast, the movie has received global appreciation. Kalki 2898 AD Hindi is all set to make its OTT release on August 22, 2024, on Netflix.
