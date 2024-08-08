Arshad Warsi blames social media for kids being influenced by ‘sh*t’: 'I identify myself as a cup, I identify as this, you're consuming sh*t’

Arshad Warsi has been happily married to Maria Goretti. He recently talked about his kids and the younger generation in general and blamed social media for shaping their personality. He opened up about parenting his two kids and the friction that is caused due to the influence of social media in their lives.

During a conversation with Unfiltered by Samdish Bhatia, Arshad Warsi was asked about the ideas of non-monogamous relationships in the younger generation. In response to this, the actor compared them to smoking and called it ‘toxic’.

The Jolly LLB 3 actor elucidated his point by revealing his conversation with kids, "There is a thing which I heard from my kids: ‘We are not going out right now. We are not committed, but we are still going out but everything is happening. We were committed two days ago, but not anymore.’ So what is really happening?”

According to Arshad, it is social media that is to be blamed for kids who want to experiment with everything. He said one wants to go out with the boys and girls and then decide that they don’t have to do this. He stated that life doesn’t have to be like this. He further pointed out that everything that has been going on for generations and that their parents have taught, and they thought was a norm is wrong according to them.

He further elucidated that his 19-year-old son, Zeke “was a fit kid” who started watching a show about eating unhealthy food on YouTube and then started consuming unhealthy food himself.

“That’s the problem. That’s food. Then one guy will come and mention his thoughts. 'I identify myself as a cup, I identify as this', you are consuming that sh*t, you are just getting s*****d. Unfortunately, they will realize this after a long time that they were wrong,” he said.

He was further asked if there was anything that he did not like about his children; Arshad said that he didn’t like his kids isolating themselves. “I don’t like it when they isolate themselves. This is a thing with this generation, it wasn’t the case earlier. Their life revolves around their phone. Once they enter their room, they don’t get out for 2–3 days,” he said.

Arshad will be next seen in Jolly LLB 3 alongside Akshay Kumar, Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi and more. The shoot of the film has already been wrapped up.