Article 370 Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read before watching Yami Gautam's political-drama

The much-anticipated Article 370 starring Yami Gautam finally had a theatrical release today, February 23. The film is an interpretation of all the events that conspired in the abrogation of Article 370 on the 5th of August, 2019. While Yami Gautam plays NIA officer, Zooni Haksar, Priyamani portrays Rajeshwari Swaminathan, the lady responsible for assigning the task of repealing Article 370 to Zooni Haksar. If you have yet to watch the movie, have a look at these tweets. Giving a sneak peek into the performance of the movie, Yami's film has been receiving good responses from the audience.

11 tweets to read before watching Yami Gautam's Article 370

After the release of Yami Gautam starrer Article 370, netizens took to their X (formerly Twitter) accounts and reviewed the film. The viewers unanimously praised the performance of Yami as well as the storyline of the film.

Delve into the reasons why this political drama is a must-watch by exploring these 11 tweets:

One user wrote, "#Article370 must-watch for its authenticity and depth." Another commented, "Still in awe of #Article370InCinemas! A cinematic journey filled with emotions and impactful storytelling. Don't miss the chance to watch it in theaters!"

"Article370 is truly a masterpiece," wrote a fourth user. Another tweet read, "#Article370 don't miss, this is amazing."

One user praised the voice of Ajay Devgn and wrote, "#Kashmir & #Article370's History by powerful voice of @ajaydevgn for #Article370Movie."

Some tweets also read, "This is the best and good movie #Article370," "Bahut badhiya movie hai ese miss na kare #Article370," "#Article370InCinemas exceeded all expectations! Riveting plot, flawless director, and outstanding performances make it a must-watch movie of the year."

Some other users also praised the movie and commented, "really a fantastic movie.. Great one #Article370," and "3Article370 What a stunning performance from @yamigautam mam and whole Article370 team. Superb loved it."

More about Article 370

Article 370 is based on the revocation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir, is directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, and produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande, and Lokesh Dhar. The film also features Priyamani in a prominent role.

Talking about the Yami Gautam starrer Article 370, Mahaveer Jain said that you are going to hear a lot of clapping in the theatre. He further states, “It is such an eye opener film. Unknown facts are told with amazing cinematic brilliance. The narrative is so engaging, that it will be remembered for a long time. A film which will pleasantly surprise the audience and Box office too.”

Mahaveer also added, “Writers, Director, Aditya Dhar, Yami, Jio Studios & entire team deserves all the awards and rewards. The film has the potential to do Big at the box office.”

Article 370 marks the second collaboration of Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam after the success of Uri. Notably, during the film's trailer launch event, Yami and her husband Aditya revealed that they are going to embrace parenthood soon.

