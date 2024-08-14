Awara Paagal Deewana 2: Vikram Bhatt says he ‘didn’t wish’ to direct Akshay Kumar-led sequel of his film: ‘I’m not in that place…’

2002’s Awara Paagal Deewana was one of the first few hits of Vikram Bhatt’s career. The movie starred Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Aftab Shivdasani, Johnny Lever, Preeti Jhangiani, Aarti Chhabria, Amrita Arora and Rahul Dev in lead roles. Last year, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that a sequel of this film is already in the making.

Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi are also rumored to be joining the second part. Bhatt who directed the original version is not returning this time and has now also spoken about the same while speaking to News18 Showsha.

When asked about APD, “All the best to Firoz (Nadiadwala; producer) always! I don’t wish that I was making the sequel of Awara Paagal Deewana. I’m not in that place in my mind. That film happened in 2002. This is 22 years later. I’m not the same man. A lot has changed.”

Other than Awara Paagal Deewana, there’s another sequel to Vikram Bhatt’s movie Kasoor that is in the making. The psychological thriller was released in 2001 and marked Lisa Ray’s debut and Aftab Shivdasani’s second big-screen appearance. Not a massive hit but the movie is still known for its music.

A sequel to Kasoor is already in making which will also mark Aftab’s Bollywood comeback. This time neither Vikram is directing it nor Vishesh Films is bankrolling the project. Asked about the same, Bhatt shared, “Kasoor sequel… I don’t understand what’s going on! It belongs to Mukesh Bhatt and I believe someone else is making it. I don’t know how that person got the title. But all the best to them.”

Kasoor will also star Urvashi Rautela and Punjabi hitmaker Jassie Gill. It will be directed by Glen Barretto and written by Mudassar Aziz. Bankrolled by Asif Shaikh and presented by Bablu Aziz, Kasoor’s music album helmed by Javed Mohsin will also mark the return of Adnan Sami to Bollywood after 9 years.

Did you know Emraan Hashmi worked as an assistant director on Kasoor with Mohit Suri much before his acting debut?

Talking about him, Vikram shared in the same interview, “He was an AD for just ten days. He’s someone who has always been aloof. He was years junior to me. It’s not like he was my friend that I would see that side of me. His contemporaries like Mohit Suri will be able to tell you that. But I remember dubbing for him in Footpath because he didn’t know how to dub. He told me that if he dubs, he would end up spoiling his performance.”

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has a sea of films in his kitty next. He will soon be seen in Housefull 5, Welcome To The Jungle, Hera Pheri 3, Jolly LLB 3, Sky Force, Shankara, and Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat among others. After straight 10 flops, the actor is hoping for a revival with his next Khel Khel Mein.

Releasing this Independence Day long weekend, the comedy stars an ensemble cast including Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, and Pragya Jaiswal in key roles. It is a remake of the 2016 Italian film Perfect Strangers and is clashing at the box office with Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2 and John Abraham’s Vedaa.

