Shraddha Kapoor in red and golden Masaba Gupta saree worth Rs 22,000 looks like a typical Indian ‘Stree’

Shraddha Kapoor, the Bollywood actress who is full of talent, recently captivated fans not just by dropping the big trailer for Stree 2 but also by showing off her style chops. Known for her varied roles and easygoing charm, Shraddha has a knack of making waves with her fashion picks—especially when it comes to ethnic wear.

At the trailer launch of Stree 2, all eyes were on Shraddha Kapoor as she graced the event in ethnic outfit that resonated with both tradition and her character in the film. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Shraddha Kapoor’s outfit at trailer launch of Stree 2

Shraddha Kapoor’s saree was a masterwork of craftsmanship and tradition, featuring a rich shade of red that symbolizes passion and celebration. Her silk jacquard saree, coming from the shelves of Masaba Gupta, was elegantly adorned with a golden tricone and anar zari border. It was also edged with kinnari that ran along its length, adding a touch of opulence and defining its silhouette with classic grace.

What made it truly enchanting were the small golden booti prints scattered across the saree. The visual texture captured the essence of heritage and tradition aptly. Her gorgeous saree comes with a price tag of Rs.22,000.

Complementing Shraddha’s saree was a red half sleeved blouse with red neckline that featured subtle golden stripes of sleeves, harmonizing perfectly with the saree's design. Her saree is ideal for new brides and festive occasions.

Shraddha Kapoor’s accessories and glam

Shraddha Kapoor complemented her ethereal appearance with a beautiful traditional Indian jewelry piece that matched her look adding a hint of royalty. Glittering golden jhumkas, similar golden rings, golden bangles and a small piercing on the nose added an element of Indian beauty.

For make-up, the Stree 2 actress opted for make-up in nude palette. She picked subtle red lipstick that was in sync with the hues of her saree. Her cheeks were delicately flushed with highlighter and enhanced her face with radiant glow. The kohl-rimmed eyes came with an intense gaze and it was complemented by a subtle eyeshadow.

A red micro bindi adorned her forehead which finished her ethnic look. The actress styled her hair in a long braid, a nod to her character from the film.

Shraddha’s red saree celebrated tradition and also left a mark on the hearts of her fans and fashion critics alike.

