Shraddha Kapoor has always been one of the most stylish and relatable fashion icons in Bollywood. She consistently goes out of her way to serve statement ensembles that leave her fans and followers begging for more.

Keeping up with this reputation, the Stree 2 actress recently managed to set the internet on fire with pictures of herself in a classy and fiery red top. It goes without saying that we totally loved her style.

So, what’s the wait for? Let’s just zoom right in for some major formal-ready fashion inspiration from none other than Shraddha Kapoor.

Shradha Kapoor looked simply spectacular in a classy red top:

Shraddha Kapoor loves to wear some of the most unexpectedly sassy looks that always end up hitting just the right notes. Her latest ensemble was no exception. Her classy look featured a full-sleeve with a supremely alluring V-shaped seep neckline that added a rather sultry twist to her otherwise sophisticated ensemble.

Even the passionate and fiery crimson red hue of her look looked just right against her complexion—it literally popped. The classy top also had a slightly oversized silhouette that looked all things amazing on her. This also gave a slight Gen-Z twist to the diva’s outfit. However, the androgynous appeal further enhanced the stylish piece.

We also loved the unique criss-cross wrap-up style of the Half Girlfriend actress’ beyond-classy cropped top. It elevated the modern piece. It also helped the diva flaunt her oh-so-toned body while perfectly accentuating her enviable curves. Such a versatile and stylish top can basically be worn for every occasion.

It can be styled up with formal pants or jeans, sassy pumps, and a high-end bag for date night or a star-studded event. However, it can also be styled with baggy jeans, shorts, or a stylish short skirt with boots or flat sandals for a slightly toned down and modern look that is great for an outing with the girls or the family, and more.

Shraddha Kapoor’s accessories and glam:

Furthermore, Kapoor completed her ensemble with minimalistic yet statement gold accessories, including several pretty gold chains with matching rings on her fingers. These perfectly merged with the stylish ensemble’s vibe. She also added simple droplet earrings to enhance the look. The subtle picks allowed her rather chill ensemble to take center stage.

Talking about Shraddha’s makeup look. She kept the minimalistic theme going even with her glam choices. For this, she went with a radiant base with well-shaped and expertly filled eyebrows, a touch of eyeshadow, and rouge blush on the cheeks.

She also added some glow with a highlighter. However, her bold red lipstick was totally the highlight of the look—it added another rather fiery touch to her classy outfit.

Last but not least, let’s talk about her hairstyle game. Kapoor also chose to tie her dark tresses up and style them into a messy but high bun hairstyle with flicks framing her face from both sides. This effortlessly elegant hairstyle with a middle parting allowed her beautiful face and delicate accessories to be clearly visible.

So, what did you think of Shraddha Kapoor’s fiery look? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

