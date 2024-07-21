Disha Patani’s green silk maxi dress with floral details can outshine even the most extravagant gowns and it costs just Rs 6,279

Date nights, whether with friends or a partner, are moments to cherish and what better way to make them unforgettable than stepping out in style? Bollywood actress Disha Patani recently set the bar high with her smart and classy outfit which makes it a perfect one to be inspired by when thinking of a special evening.

Recently, Disha Patani wore a stunning stylish attire that married sophistication and glitz. In order to help you blend it into your date night plans, let us take a closer look at Disha’s recent appearance.

Disha Patani’s latest look

The Baaghi 2 actress’s dress was a striking silk maxi dress from the brand Princess Polly. The dress features a luxurious silk fabric that drapes beautifully, offering both comfort and a high-end feel. The fabric’s sheen gave it a natural shine, making it perfect for the occasion.

The bodycon fit of the dress subtly highlighted Disha’s frame and the sweetheart neckline added an elegant yet subtle touch, enhancing the allure of the outfit. The thin straps also contributed to its delicate and feminine appeal and added a touch of modernity.

What sets this dress apart is the multicolored floral detailing on the neckline and straps. The vibrant floral accents introduced a playful and colorful element to the ankle-length maxi dress, adding a touch of whimsy and making the dress stand out. Her stunning dress comes with a price tag of Rs.6,279.

Advertisement

Her dress is an ideal pick for a romantic date night with a partner and a fun night out with friends. When you hit a trendy bar or fancy restaurant with your girls, this dress will ensure that you stand out.

Disha Patani’s accessories and glam

The Malang actress kept her accessories sleek and minimal, opting for golden bracelets and delicate golden chains. She completed her look with a beige colored shoulder bag that finished her accessories.

Her make-up was a perfect blend of bold and subtle. She opted for a bold red lipstick that added a pop of color and complemented the floral details of the dress. Her eyes were adorned with a subtle shimmery eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and mascara-laden lashes, enhancing her natural beauty.

She rounded off her look with a messy bun, allowing a few face-framing strands to add a relaxed yet charming vibe to her overall appearance.

Advertisement

Disha Patani’s silk maxi dress from Princess Polly is an absolutely unique and versatile piece. It is a masterpiece that can be worn up or dressed up for any different occasion ensuring a unique look.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai becomes the ultimate muse behind Kardashian sisters' breathtaking looks at Anant and Radhika’s wedding