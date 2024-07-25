Shraddha Kapoor’s ethnic style diary has a new entry: A stunning red jacket lehenga set worth Rs 1,29,000

Shraddha Kapoor has returned to the limelight with her eagerly awaited movie Stree 2, and she's starting the promotions with a splash! After dazzling fans in a gorgeous red saree, Shraddha has once more amazed us, this time also with her pick of traditional clothing.

When Shraddha Kapoor goes out in traditional outfits, she always brings something unique to the table. For her newest promotional event, she chose a beautiful ethnic ensemble that perfectly highlighted her fondness for traditional fashion and also matched the theme of the film.

Shraddha Kapoor’s traditional look

For her recent appearance, the Stree 2 actress chose a striking red suit from shelves of Jigar Mali that perfectly showcased her elegant style. Her outfit featured a long Anarkali jacket adorned with antique gold dori and intricate hand embroidery on the neck and bodice. The detailed embroidery added a touch of opulence and highlighted Shraddha’s graceful presence.

She paired this exquisite jacket with a lehenga skirt that had a hint of golden embroidery peeking through. The combination of long jacket with lehenga skirt created a harmonious and regal look. To complete the look, Ms.Kapoor draped a red dupatta over her shoulders, which featured matching embroidery, tying the whole look beautifully together. Her outfit is worth Rs 1,29,000.

Shraddha Kapoor accessories and glam

For her accessories, Shraddha kept it simple with a pair of silver earrings that added a touch of sparkle and they also kept the focus on her outfit.

Her make-up was equally impeccable. She went for nude lipstick that gave her a natural, polished look. her cheeks were subtly blushed and highlighted, adding a soft glow to her complexion. A micro bindi added a more traditional touch and harmonized beautifully with a red ensemble. Her eyeliner was also flawlessly applied.

To finish her look. The actress styled her hair in a long braid adorned with roses, a nod to her character in Stree 2. This hairstyle added a charming and character-specific detail to her ensemble, blending with ethnic theme of her outfit.

To sum up, Shraddha with her red outfit created a look that was both elegant and aligned with the theme and we can’t wait to see more of her promotional looks in upcoming days.

