Decoding Triptii Dimri’s ‘absolute bomb looks’ from Bad Newz: Strappy tops with plunging necklines to sultry shimmer dress

Emerging Bollywood star Tripti Dimri has quickly established herself as a Gen-Z fashion icon for many. She has managed to captivate her audiences with her effortless style that seamlessly blends comfort and chic. Her sartorial choices, both on and off-screen, exude a refreshing blend of boldness, femininity, and a touch of unconventional flair.

In fact, Dimri's fashion sense was particularly evident in her recent promotional appearances for her upcoming film, Bad Newz. She turned heads in a dazzling Versace mini dress, showcasing her impeccable taste for high-end fashion.

Moreover, when we saw the trailer of Bad Newz, we knew we had a rising fashionista amidst us. Trust us when we say this: nothing can stop Triptii from shining through this trailer, thanks to her impeccable fashion statements. So, let’s delve and check out some of her looks from the trailer.

Tripti Dimri steals the show with her quirky outfits in Bad Newz trailer

Tripti Dimri has been the talk of the Tinseltown ever since she gained popularity in Animal. With multiple projects in her vanity bag, the actress is already set to make us go gaga over her with her upcoming movie. The trailer of Bad Newz, starring Tripti Dimri, Vicky Kaushal, and Amy Virk, recently crashed the internet for its refreshing story; however, we could not take our eyes off Triptii for all the right reasons.

Looking like a million bucks, in every scene, this diva made a presence; she made sure all eyes were on her. From her quirky outfits and sultry looks to her fashionista style of sporting accessories, Triptii had us swooning. Here are some of her stunning looks that caught our attention.

Blue Printed Collared Jacket in the opening scene of Bad Newz trailer

This gen-z diva was spotted donning a stunning Blue Printed Collared Jacket by Limerick by Abirr N' Nanki in the trailer's opening scene. Sporting the chic jacket, Triptii effortlessly set a benchmark of high-end fashion. Priced at INR 14,700, this satin jacket featured a Pichwai-inspired print and hunter collar. The actress styled the look perfectly with an understated silver hoops in her ears.

With strappy tops and plunging necklines, Tripti Dimri raises the temperature

Staying at the top of the trend, we spotted the Qala actress sporting tons of strappy tops and racy bralette tops. Be it her black shimmer top with a classic plaid skirt or a multi-hued strappy top with a plunging neckline; the actress kept her style edgy and chic. She also dolled up in a gorgeous aqua blue co-ord set amidst the backdrop of beautiful Croatia.

Keeping the shimmer factor going, we also spotted Triptii dazzling in a golden bikini top and a strappy corset laden with golden sequins. Thus proving that the golden hues are made for this stunning beauty. She styled these with dangler earrings and open tresses that added the oomph factor to her look.

The Bad Newz trailer had glitzy statement earrings

From chunky golden hoops to dainty yet statement-making earrings, Triptii styled some of her looks in the movie with utmost panache. She balanced a dramatic printed outfit with a bang-on, understated piece of ear accessory that made us want to steal it from her wardrobe.

Tripti Dimri sets fire in a glamorous golden dress in the Tauba Tauba song

While Vicky Kaushal made sure his swanky moves kept all eyes on him, we still had our eyes glued to Triptii. Looking nothing less than a bombshell, the diva wore a supremely chic golden shimmer dress that had our heartbeats rising.

She wore a golden strapless mini-dress with lots of sequin work. The sweetheart neckline with a cinched waist accentuated and showed off Triptii's slender figure. The dress had an asymmetrical hem ending just above her knees, which added more edginess to her look. It had waist cutouts on both sides and a backless design, adding flair.

Triptii paired the dress with chunky golden rings and sparkly chain earrings. Her glamorous makeup included highlighted cheeks, glossy brown lips, subtle smokey eyes, and shimmery lids.

With just a glimpse of Triptii Dimri’s looks through the trailer, we cannot wait to see what this diva has in store for us in the movie. Comment below and let us know what you think of the looks of this gen-z b-town beauty from the Bad Newz trailer.

