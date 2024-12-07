Bhumi Pednekar recalls fun incidents from Ranveer Singh’s ‘phenomenal’ audition for Band Baaja Baraat and you cannot miss it

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is renowned not only for his acting chops but also for his electrifying energy and confidence. Known for lighting up any room he enters, he truly stands out. Recently, Bhumi Pednekar reminisced about memorable moments from Ranveer’s ‘phenomenal’ audition for Band Baaja Baaraat back in 2009, when she was working as a casting director—an experience that remains unforgettable.

During a recent chat show, Kareena Kapoor Khan asked Bhumi to share any memorable moments from her time as a casting director. She fondly recalled Ranveer’s audition for Band Baaja Baaraat and said, "He is so phenomenal and such a wonderful person. When he entered our casting office in Juhu, the energy that we see now on the red carpet or while interacting with people—that is the energy he had at that time."

She shared that she had never encountered anyone with such a commanding presence during an audition like Ranveer Singh. While rehearsing lines with him, she usually felt confident, having done similar scenes many times before. However, for the first time, she blanked out and forgot her lines. It was in that moment that she realized just how brilliant he truly was, a moment she would never forget.

Bhumi Pednekar also shared that she has adopted one of Ranveer's key qualities. She explained how his energy and confidence left a lasting impact on her, something she has carried forward in her own acting career. The Bhakshak emphasized the importance of maintaining a positive attitude in life, a trait she learned from him.

She also highlighted his kindness, recalling how she first met him when she was an assistant. Even now, when they meet, the warmth and love between them remain unchanged, which she finds incredible.

On the professional front, Bhumi Pednekar is preparing for her next film, Mere Husband Ki Biwi, directed by Mudassar Aziz, which also stars Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. A source also informed Pinkvilla that she is set to reunite with Bhakshak director Pulkit and Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment for an upcoming film.

Ranveer Singh, who was last seen in Singham Again, is currently working on an action thriller with Aditya Dhar. He will also star in Don 3 alongside Kiara Advani.

