11 Band Baaja Baaraat dialogues that show Shruti’s sass and Bitto’s flair

Band Baaja Baaraat’s dialogues left a lasting impression on Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh fans. The movie propelled the duo into superstardom as this rom-com follows Shruti. One of the main highlights of the movie that still truly resonates with fans is the movie's sharp, witty dialogue. From Shruti's sass to Bittoo's flamboyant pronouncements, these are still quoted and celebrated even today, proving their place in pop culture history.

Their professional partnership thrives, but a "no-love-in-business" rule gets thrown into disarray as sparks fly. The film's charm lies in its fresh take on young love, ambition, and the crazy world of Indian weddings. Let's take a look at some of the best Band Baaja Baaraat dialogues here:

11 best Band Baaja Baaraat dialogues that live rent-free in our head

Business ka first rule ... jiske saath vyapaar karo, usse kabhi na pyar karo

Presenter - Anushka Sharma

One of the most memorable business dialogues from Band Baaja Baaraat is when Ranveer and Anushka first meet on the college campus. Ranveer proposes the idea of starting a business together, to which Anushka strongly objects, saying, "First rule of business... never fall in love with your business partner."

Milte hain market mein

Presenter - Anushka Sharma

After their rift, Ranveer and Anushka part ways but later decide to start their own wedding planning business. Anushka says to Ranveer, "Milte hain market mein."

Advertisement

Main tujhe bahut bahut bahut love karoonga aur tujhse dher sara love loonga ... bol degi love?

Presenter - Ranveer Singh

When Ranveer Singh finally confesses his love to Anushka Sharma in the movie, he says, "I will love you deeply, and I will also seek a lot of love from you... What do you say? Will you give me your love?"

Aaj friend bol raha hai ... kal I love you bol dega

When Ranveer suggests the idea of starting the wedding planning business and proposes that they begin as friends, Anushka responds, "Today you call me a friend... tomorrow, you might say 'I love you'.

Love shav ke complication mein to mujhko waise hi ni padna

Presenter - Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma's character in Band Baaja Baaraat reveals her dream of becoming Delhi's top wedding planner from day one, leading her to eschew beliefs in love and romance ideologies.

Advertisement

One hundred percent total dedication to one client ... start to finish no compromise ... mother promise

Presenter - Ranveer Singh

This dialogue spoken by Ranveer showcases his dedication to his work and his commitment to giving his best effort in everything he does: "100% total dedication to one client... from start to finish, no compromise... mother promise."

Tere bina kisi cheez mein mauj nahi ... na ladkiyan taadne mein, na chai mein, na chowmein mein

Presenter - Ranveer Singh

Remember when Ranveer confessed his love to Anushka at the end and said, "There's no fun in anything without you... not in staring at girls, not in tea, not even in chow mein"

Partner bana le please ... achcha partner nahi to sectery, assistant ... arre peon hi bana le

Presenter - Ranveer Singh

One of the funniest dialogues from Ranveer Singh in Band Baaja Baaraat is when he pleads with Anushka to let him be her business partner. When she refuses, he says, "Please make me a partner... if not a partner, then a secretary, assistant... at least make me a peon."

Advertisement

Ye ladki? ... upar upar se, iski packeting phad ke dekho na ... das tagde bande niklenge ander se

Presenter - Ranveer Singh

Remember when Ranveer and Anushka start working with Chanda Mam, who doubts Anushka's capability to handle the work alone? Ranveer supports her by saying, "She's a girl? Only on the outside. Tear off her packaging and ten strong men will come out from inside."

Saale rasta bhar photo khichte aa rahen hain ... camel photo cow aoo photo ... gada ullu kauva kabotar ... photo photo photo

Presenter - Ranveer Singh

Undoubtedly one of Ranveer's best and funniest dialogues from Band Baaja Baaraat is when he arrives with foreign guests and vents his frustration to Anushka about their behavior: "Bloody hell, all along the road they've been clicking photos... camel photo, cow wow photo... donkey, owl, crow, pigeon... photo, photo, photo.

Reception ho yah inflation ... shadiyaan toh honi hai

Presenter - Ranveer Singh

True that, we can’t agree anymore to Bitto's dialogue that, ‘Whether it is reception or inflation ... marriages will happen’.

Band Baaja Baaraat’s dialogues and delightful rom-com not only helped Anushka and Ranveer rise to fame but gifted audiences with characters they could root for. Shruti's ambition and Bittoo's infectious enthusiasm resonated deeply. The film's magic extends beyond the screen, however. Even today, fans continue to celebrate these lines, a testament to Band Baaja Baaraat's lasting impact and its status as a true Bollywood gem.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 7 movies like Life In A Metro that showcase a mix of emotions