Bipasha Basu, Riteish Deshmukh, Suniel Shetty & others mourn the demise of star secretary Jatin Rajguru

Celebrity secretary Jatin Rajguru passed away on Wednesday due to cancer. Celebrities who worked with him took to social media to mourn his loss.

Jatin Rajguru, a star secretary breathed his last breath as he passed away due to cancer today morning. Jatin who was in his early sixties is survived by his wife and a son, daughter-in-law and grand-daughter. The secretary’s son, Ruchit is famed still photographer in the film industry and is currently working on Laal Singh Chaddha that features . Jatin will be cremated today.

Jatin used to a secretary for various Bollywood celebrities that include Sunny Deol, Karisma Kapoor, , Divya Bharti, Kareena Kapoor Khan, , John Abraham, Sunil Shetty, Ameesha Patel, Dino Morea, Aftab Shivdasani, and a slew of other celebrities. Apart from that, Jatin was also the associate producer for Khoobsurat that starred Urmila Matondkar. The sudden news of his demise came as a shock to the celebrities he worked with.

They took to their own social media accounts and mourned his demise. Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram account and mourned the demise of Jatin. “RIP #jatinrajguru Jatin ji was my first manager right in the beginning of my journey as an actor. Very soon he became my family. He was such a source of strength to me always. We had different ways of looking at things but still we always worked as a solid team together. Today I feel sometimes we all take life for granted. We think it's for forever. Last few weeks I have been remembering him so fondly and talking about him in all my interviews too... about my growth as an actor with his constant care ... sweet funny old stories. Wish I stayed more connected instead of the rare messages to each other only on occasions. Fondly remembering this gem of a person in my life... Jatin ji you will always be remembered fondly. Thank you. RIP May god give strength to the family,” she wrote.

Riteish Deshmukh also paid his condolences on Twitter. He penned a post that read, “RIP Jatin ji ... always met with extreme kindness, respect, and a big smile on his face. My deepest condolences to his family and son Ruchit, a talented photographer.” Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta also mourned the loss of Jatin and reminisced about the days they worked together. “Have the fondest memories of Jatin. Known him since my Aatish days. Always smiling and always helpful. May God rest his soul in peace. My deepest condolences to his family and his talented son @ruchitrajguru,” he wrote. Suniel Shetty uploaded a picture of Jatin and wrote, “RIP Jatin Garu .... will miss u!!!”

Here is Bipasha Basu and other celebrities' posts:

RIP Jatin ji ... always met with extreme kindness, respect and a big smile on his face. My deepest condolences to his family and son Ruchit, a talented photographer. https://t.co/WXdjc1eH0I — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 26, 2020

RIP Jatin Garu .... will miss u !!! pic.twitter.com/n9mqKMEqfJ — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) August 26, 2020

Have the fondest memories of Jatin. Known him since my Aatish days. Always smiling and always helpful.

May God rest his soul in peace.

My deepest condolences to his family and his talented son @ruchitrajguru https://t.co/MtOpIbTGKK — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) August 26, 2020

