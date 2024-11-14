5 Bollywood movies on Netflix with memorable dialogues that leave a lasting impact
Are there any lines from certain films that have stuck with you to date? Here are some Bollywood movies on Netflix with unforgettable and impactful dialogues.
Dialogues are an integral part of a film, helping the audience relate to the characters and their emotions. Some of the Hindi movies have such iconic lines that they are etched in the minds of the viewers to date. Here are a few Bollywood movies on Netflix with memorable dialogues that leave a lasting impact.
5 Bollywood movies on Netflix with unforgettable dialogues:
1. Gangubai Kathiawadi
- Running Time: 2 hours 34 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Movie Genre: Biography/Crime/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shantanu Maheshwari, Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Jim Sarbh, Indira Tiwari
- Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- Writer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prakash Kapadia, Utkarshini Vashishtha
- Year of release: 2022
Gangubai Kathiawadi is one of the most dialogue-heavy movies on Netflix. The biopic has some really powerful and intense lines. The film even won the National Award for Best Screenplay (Dialogue). One of the famous dialogues spoken by Alia Bhatt is “Zameen pe baithi bahut acchi lag rahi hai tu, aadat daal le kyunki teri kursi toh gayi (You look great sitting on the floor; get used to it because your chair is gone).”
2. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
- Running Time: 2 hours 35 mins
- IMDb Rating: 5.8/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Fawad Khan
- Director: Karan Johar
- Writer: Karan Johar, Niranjan Iyengar
- Year of release: 2016
Be it the line “Pyar mein junoon hai, dosti mein sukoon hai (There is passion in love, but there is peace in friendship),” or “Ek tarfa pyar ki taqat hi kuch aur hoti hai (The power of one-sided love is different),” Ae Dil Hai Mushkil has some of the most iconic dialogues in Bollywood. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s shayaris in this romantic drama are unmissable.
3. Om Shanti Om
- Running Time: 2 hours 48 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.7/10
- Movie Genre: Action/Comedy/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Kirron Kher, Shreyas Talpade
- Director: Farah Khan
- Writer: Farah Khan, Mushtaq Sheikh, Mayur Puri
- Year of release: 2007
Om Shanti Om is a Bollywood gem in terms of dialogues. It has some of the most famous lines in Indian cinema, like Shah Rukh Khan’s speech after winning the award or Deepika Padukone’s 'Ek Chutki Sindoor.' You would even find people using Om Shanti Om’s dialogues like “Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost (The film isn’t over yet, my friend)” in their daily lives.
4. Kal Ho Naa Ho
- Running Time: 3 hours 6 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan
- Director: Nikkhil Advani
- Writer: Karan Johar, Niranjan Iyengar
- Year of release: 2003
Shah Rukh Khan’s Aman taught us, “Suno, jiyo, khush raho, muskurao... kya pata kal ho naa ho (Listen, live, be happy, smile... who knows there may be no tomorrow).” Apart from this, Kal Ho Naa Ho is a Bollywood movie on Netflix with many memorable dialogues that are a life lesson for everyone.
5. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
- Running Time: 3 hours 29 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.4/10
- Movie Genre: Family/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan
- Director: Karan Johar
- Writer: Karan Johar, Sheena Parikh
- Year of release: 2001
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is a timeless Bollywood movie on Netflix, and a big reason behind its popularity is the dialogue. Be it Poo’s ‘Good looks’ line or Anjali saying ‘Ashfaq Miyan,’ they are bound to leave you in splits. Shah Rukh Khan taught another valuable lesson in this film with his ‘Zindagi mein agar kuch banna ho…’ dialogue.
Which other Bollywood movie on Netflix do you love for its dialogues? Let us know in the comments below.
