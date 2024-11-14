5 Bollywood movies on Netflix with memorable dialogues that leave a lasting impact

Dialogues are an integral part of a film, helping the audience relate to the characters and their emotions. Some of the Hindi movies have such iconic lines that they are etched in the minds of the viewers to date. Here are a few Bollywood movies on Netflix with memorable dialogues that leave a lasting impact.

5 Bollywood movies on Netflix with unforgettable dialogues:

1. Gangubai Kathiawadi

Running Time: 2 hours 34 mins

2 hours 34 mins IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Movie Genre: Biography/Crime/Drama

Biography/Crime/Drama Movie Star Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shantanu Maheshwari, Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Jim Sarbh, Indira Tiwari

Alia Bhatt, Shantanu Maheshwari, Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Jim Sarbh, Indira Tiwari Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Writer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prakash Kapadia, Utkarshini Vashishtha

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prakash Kapadia, Utkarshini Vashishtha Year of release: 2022

Gangubai Kathiawadi is one of the most dialogue-heavy movies on Netflix. The biopic has some really powerful and intense lines. The film even won the National Award for Best Screenplay (Dialogue). One of the famous dialogues spoken by Alia Bhatt is “Zameen pe baithi bahut acchi lag rahi hai tu, aadat daal le kyunki teri kursi toh gayi (You look great sitting on the floor; get used to it because your chair is gone).”

2. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Running Time: 2 hours 35 mins

2 hours 35 mins IMDb Rating: 5.8/10

5.8/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Fawad Khan

Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Fawad Khan Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Writer: Karan Johar, Niranjan Iyengar

Karan Johar, Niranjan Iyengar Year of release: 2016

Be it the line “Pyar mein junoon hai, dosti mein sukoon hai (There is passion in love, but there is peace in friendship),” or “Ek tarfa pyar ki taqat hi kuch aur hoti hai (The power of one-sided love is different),” Ae Dil Hai Mushkil has some of the most iconic dialogues in Bollywood. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s shayaris in this romantic drama are unmissable.

3. Om Shanti Om

Running Time: 2 hours 48 mins

2 hours 48 mins IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Movie Genre: Action/Comedy/Drama

Action/Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Kirron Kher, Shreyas Talpade

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Kirron Kher, Shreyas Talpade Director: Farah Khan

Farah Khan Writer: Farah Khan, Mushtaq Sheikh, Mayur Puri

Farah Khan, Mushtaq Sheikh, Mayur Puri Year of release: 2007

Om Shanti Om is a Bollywood gem in terms of dialogues. It has some of the most famous lines in Indian cinema, like Shah Rukh Khan’s speech after winning the award or Deepika Padukone’s 'Ek Chutki Sindoor.' You would even find people using Om Shanti Om’s dialogues like “Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost (The film isn’t over yet, my friend)” in their daily lives.

4. Kal Ho Naa Ho

Running Time: 3 hours 6 mins

3 hours 6 mins IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan

Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan Director: Nikkhil Advani

Nikkhil Advani Writer: Karan Johar, Niranjan Iyengar

Karan Johar, Niranjan Iyengar Year of release: 2003

Shah Rukh Khan’s Aman taught us, “Suno, jiyo, khush raho, muskurao... kya pata kal ho naa ho (Listen, live, be happy, smile... who knows there may be no tomorrow).” Apart from this, Kal Ho Naa Ho is a Bollywood movie on Netflix with many memorable dialogues that are a life lesson for everyone.

5. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Running Time: 3 hours 29 mins

3 hours 29 mins IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Movie Genre: Family/Drama

Family/Drama Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Writer: Karan Johar, Sheena Parikh

Karan Johar, Sheena Parikh Year of release: 2001

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is a timeless Bollywood movie on Netflix, and a big reason behind its popularity is the dialogue. Be it Poo’s ‘Good looks’ line or Anjali saying ‘Ashfaq Miyan,’ they are bound to leave you in splits. Shah Rukh Khan taught another valuable lesson in this film with his ‘Zindagi mein agar kuch banna ho…’ dialogue.

Which other Bollywood movie on Netflix do you love for its dialogues? Let us know in the comments below.

