Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Celebs on Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification from Paris Olympics 2024; Shah Rukh Khan honored at Locarno Film Festival

It is the weekend and before stepping into the new week, Pinkvilla is back with a compilation of top headlines of the week. From Bollywood celebrities reacting to Vinesh Phogat’s qualification from the Paris Olympics 2024, Shah Rukh Khan being honored with a lifetime achievement award at Locarno Film Festival to Ananya Panday’s relationship rumors; tinsel town was abuzz with several updates. Take a quick look at the roundup in case you missed out on any.

Top 8 headlines of the week that buzzed on social media

1. Bollywood celebrities react to Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification from Paris Olympics 2024

On August 7, 2024, the news of Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024 surfaced. The heartbreaking news sent shockwaves around the country and several Bollywood celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, and more took to their respective social media handles to react to the heartbreaking news.

2. Shah Rukh Khan honored at 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival

Shah Rukh Khan recently attended the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival, where he was honored with the festival’s Career Achievement Award. Several videos and pictures from the coveted event have already been ruling over the internet.

3. Ananya Panday sparks relationship rumors with former model Walker Blanco

Months after her alleged break-up with Aditya Roy Kapur, a report published in the Bombay Times suggested that Ananya Panday has been seeing former model Walker Blanco. The report also claimed that the two met during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities. A source told the portal that the actress introduced Walker as her partner at the wedding.

4. Jaya Bachchan demands an apology from Lok Sabha Chairman

The entire week we saw actress-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan’s heated confrontation with Lok Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. On August 9, the veteran actress lost her cool over Dhankhar’s "unacceptable tone" and demanded an apology. Bachchan expressed her disapproval of the tone used by the chairperson, noting that while remarks made by him are given weight, outside that role, the individual is just another MP.

5. Shraddha Kapoor-Rahul Mody spark breakup rumors

The breakup rumors started floating when the internet noticed that Shraddha Kapoor had unfollowed Rahul Mody, his sister, his production house, and even his dog’s account. This led the internet to speculate break-up rumors between the Stree 2 actress and Mody.

6. Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt’s song Old Money sung by AP Dhillon released

After a long wait, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt’s music video, Old Money sung by AP Dhillon was released on August 9, 2024. The song has been receiving immense love from fans. The power-packed video showed Salman Khan fighting back enemies with Sanjay Dutt’s swagger entry.

While posting the song, AP Dhillon captioned the post, "Old Money Out Now. Shoutout to Bhai and Baba for believing in the boy.”

7. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies, screened at Supreme Court

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s highly acclaimed film Laapataa Ladies was screened at the Supreme Court on Aug 9 from 4:15 pm to 6:20 pm for Supreme Court judges, their spouses, and registry members. Following the film, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao interacted with the audience.

8. Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar gifts Jacqueline Fernandez private yacht on her birthday

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar recently released a new letter dedicated to Jacqueline Fernandez. In the new letter, he gifted her yacht named ‘Lady Jacqueline’ and also donated Rs 15 crores along with 300 homes for the victims of the unfortunate Wayanad landslide.

