WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor enjoys Sunday morning stroll with daughter Raha; fans are all hearts

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are proud parents to a daughter, Raha. Meanwhile, the warm bond between the doting father and his daughter is not hidden from anyone. On various occasions, the two are seen enjoying their time-out. Recently, once again, the Ramayana actor was papped with his little princess while he carried her in his arms.

Our Sunday morning just got better as we caught a cute glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor and his daughter Raha Kapoor. A video that has gone viral on the internet showed the father-daughter duo enjoying a stroll outside their home. In the short clip, the Animal actor was seen carrying Raha in his arms and talking to her.

Though the face of both father-daughter isn't visible, one can easily make out that the two were enjoying their time to the fullest. In the video, Ranbir was seen sporting casuals with a gray vest and shorts meanwhile, his little munchkin looked adorable in a pink coord set and hair half-tied.

Soon after the video was shared, it went viral all over the internet, leaving fans to go gaga over it.

Interestingly, in a conversation with Nikhil Kamath recently, Ranbir was asked about the highest moment of his life. He responded by saying it was the birth of his daughter. Kapoor reminisced about the first time he held her, revealing that Raha views her mom, Alia Bhatt, as a part of herself and sees him as someone to play with. The Animal actor further added, "We play and flirt with each other"

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has been keeping it busy with an exciting line-up of projects in the pipeline. He is currently busy with Nitesh Tiwari’s mythological period drama, Ramayana, alongside Sai Pallavi. The film will also star Yash, Ravi Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Deol, and more in the key roles.

In addition to this, he also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic-saga, Love & War that will reunite him with his wife Alia Bhatt and Sanju co-star Vicky Kaushal on-screen. The film is expected to hit the theaters next year on Christmas 2025.

Furthermore, he also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal Park in the pipeline.

