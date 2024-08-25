Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Priyanka Chopra attends brother's wedding festivities; Deepika Padukone poses with Lakshya Sen and Ranveer Singh's family

Today, August 25, 2024, brings with it another Sunday of the month, and it’s time to look at all the important updates in the past week. Many exciting things happened in Bollywood in the past few days, including Priyanka Chopra attending her brother’s wedding festivities in India, Deepika Padukone posing with Lakshya Sen and Ranveer Singh’s family, and more. So, if you missed out on anything, check out the news wrap of the week.

Here are the top 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week:

1. Priyanka Chopra slays in saree look during brother’s wedding festivities

Priyanka Chopra recently arrived in Mumbai to participate in the wedding festivities of her brother Siddharth Chopra. On August 24, she dropped pictures of her look on Instagram, which she captioned “Berries and cream.” The actress looked absolutely stunning in a burgundy saree paired with a white necklace.

2. Deepika Padukone poses with Lakshya Sen and Ranveer Singh’s family during dinner

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone recently stepped out for dinner with her husband Ranveer Singh’s parents and sister. A picture of Deepika with her in-laws as well as badminton player Lakshya Sen during the outing had gone viral on the internet. Lakshya participated in the Olympic Games this year that were held in Paris.

3. Katrina Kaif expresses excitement for Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava’s teaser

The teaser of the period drama Chhaava, based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was released recently. Katrina Kaif showcased her excitement for the Vicky Kaushal starrer by praising the teaser. She said, “And it's hereeeeee (fire emojis) RAW, BRUTAL, GLORIOUS.”

4. Varun Dhawan describes his feelings on joining Sunny Deol’s Border 2

The official announcement of Varun Dhawan joining Sunny Deol in the war film Border 2 has been made. A video was released that featured Varun saying a patriotic dialogue. Expressing his excitement on being part of the project, Varun stated, “To play a part in Border 2 produced by JP sir and Bhushan Kumar is a very, very special moment in my career. And I get to work with Sunny Paaji my hero makes it all the more special.”

5. Saif Ali Khan to star in Race 4; Sidharth Malhotra in talks to join franchise

Pinkvilla recently brought an exclusive update about Saif Ali Khan returning to the Race franchise. According to a source close to the development, “Saif Ali Khan has been discussing Race 4 with Ramesh Taurani for a while now, and the duo has finally come to the agreement of rebooting the franchise with Race 4.” In another exclusive report, we revealed that Sidharth Malhotra is in advanced conversations to join the film.

6. Anushka Sharma offers glimpse of Akaay’s first Rakhi celebration with Vamika

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Anushka Sharma offered a peek into her son Akaay’s first celebration with his sister Vamika. She posted a photo of two car-shaped rakhis on her Instagram Stories and wished, “Happy Raksha Bandhan.”

7. Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi banter over his reference in Call Me Bae trailer

The trailer of Ananya Panday’s debut web series, Call Me Bae, was released. The trailer has a reference to Siddhant Chaturvedi’s old viral comment about Ananya’s struggle. The duo bantered over the same on social media. Referring to the scene, Siddhant said, “PS. love the last part (laughing emoji),” while Ananya replied with a Lol! sticker.

