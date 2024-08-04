Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Priyanka Chopra on Nadia connection in Citadel: Honey Bunny; Kriti Sanon's Greece PICS with rumored BF Kabir Bahia

Today, August 4, 2024, is the first Sunday of the new month and it’s time to have a look at all the important updates of the week. Various happenings took place in the past few days including Priyanka Chopra reacting to the teaser of Citadel: Honey Bunny, Kriti Sanon’s Greece pictures with Kabir Bahia going viral, and more. So if you missed out on anything, don’t worry at all and check out this news wrap of the week.

Here are the top 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week:



1. Kriti Sanon’s Greece vacation PICS with rumored beau Kabir Bahia go viral

Kriti Sanon turned 34 on July 27. Earlier, the actress jetted off from Mumbai with her sister Nupur Sanon to celebrate her birthday at a foreign location. This week pictures of the actress vacationing with her rumored boyfriend Kabir Bahia in Mykonos, Greece surfaced on the internet. This led the fans to speculate that they spent her birthday together.

Later, Kriti also took to Instagram and dropped pictures with Nupur in which they were seen posing on the beach in their bikinis. They were accompanied by their friends but Kabir was absent from the photos. Fans filled the comments section of the post crediting him as the photographer.

2. Priyanka Chopra teases connection to Nadia after release of Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Citadel: Honey Bunny teaser

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s series Citadel: Honey Bunny is all set to premiere on November 7. A 1-minute, 33-second teaser of the show was released recently, giving a glimpse into the plot and introducing the characters.

Priyanka Chopra, who is also a part of the Citadel universe, asked her fans to look for a connection to her character Nadia, which appeared in the American series. On her stories, she said, “@rajanddk in full form! @varundvn & @samantharuthprabhuoffl are incredible! When you watch this series, look for the connection to Nadia... breadcrumbs all over Citadel, you just have to find them!”

3. Kunal Kapoor set to portray Indra Dev in Ranbir Kapoor and Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

Pinkvilla exclusively reported about an exciting cast addition to Nitesh Tiwari’s highly anticipated epic Ramayana. The film is headlined by Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Maa Sita, and Yash as Ravana. We learned that Kunal Kapoor has come on board for the film. He has already started the prep work and will start shooting very soon.

Then we brought exclusive details about his character in Ramayana. According to a source close to the development, “Kunal Kapoor will start shooting for his part in August, and the actor is excited to play the part of Indra Dev. The actor understands that it’s a big responsibility and is excited to embark on this journey.”

4. Sidharth Malhotra shares romantic post on Kiara Advani’s birthday

On July 31, 2024, Kiara Advani celebrated her 33rd birthday. The actress received a lot of love and heartwarming wishes from the film industry but the most special wish came from her husband Sidharth Malhotra. Sidharth posted a stunning picture of Kiara from their intimate celebration together. The happiness was clearly visible on her face as she posed amidst the colorful balloons.

In the caption, Sidharth expressed, “Happy Birthday Love, the pic says it all. You’re the kindest soul I know, Here is to many more memories together.”

5. Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina steal the show on the ramp

Rumored lovebirds Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina walked the ramp for designer Gaurav Gupta at the India Couture Week 2024. They were a vision together in their ethnic outfits. Khushi even shared some stunning pictures from the fashion show as well as a few behind-the-scenes moments on Instagram.

She said, “Walked the ramp for the first time ever with @gauravguptaofficial.” her loved ones couldn’t stop hyping her in the comments. Vedang commented a 100 emoji, while Janhvi Kapoor’s boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya said, “The bestttttt.”

6. PM Narendra Modi and Bollywood celebs congratulate Indian medalists at Paris 2024 Olympics

The Summer Olympics 2024 are currently taking place in Paris. India has won 3 medals till now, all of which came from shooting. Manu Bhaker opened the tally by winning a bronze in women’s 10m Air Pistol. Then, she and Sarabjot Singh secured the bronze in the 10m Air Pistol mixed team event. Swapnil Kusale won the third bronze in the Men's 50m Rifle 3P event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as various stars from the industry including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and many more extended their warm wishes to the athletes.

7. Have Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi parted ways?

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda had been rumored to be dating Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi for a long time. They never confirmed their relationship but were spotted together on various occasions. However, according to a recent report in Bollywood Hungama, Siddhant and Navya have broken up. They have reportedly parted on good terms and continue to stay friends.

