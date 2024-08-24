Priyanka Chopra drops PICS of her 'Berries and cream' look for brother's wedding festivities; Shraddha Kapoor's reaction is all of us

Priyanka Chopra and a saree are a match made in heaven. The Desi Girl served some major fashion goals as she donned a burgundy saree for the wedding festivities of her brother Siddharth Chopra. She recently shared pictures of her ‘Berries and cream,’ which had the fans gushing. Actress Shraddha Kapoor was all heart in the comments, and her reaction represents all of us.

Today, August 24, 2024, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share pictures of her stunning look for the wedding festivities of her brother Siddharth Chopra and his fiancée Neelam Upadhyaya. Paired with PC’s gorgeous saree was an exquisite white necklace. Her makeup matched the outfit perfectly, with her hair styled in a bun.

In a few of the pictures, Priyanka also wore black shades, channeling boss lady vibes. She was seen laughing with her best friend, Tamanna Dutt, in the photos. Priyanka’s caption stated, “Berries and cream.”

The comments section under Priyanka’s post was filled with compliments. Stree 2 actress Shraddha Kapoor left a series of emojis, including heart-eye, fire, and red hearts.

One fan said, “Desi girl+ saree= beyond beautiful,” while another stated, “Berry berry berry stunning.” A user wrote, “Looking oh so fabulous as always @priyankachopra queen indeed keep the smile on it makes us PCManiacs go awww we love you priyanka.”

A comment called her “Natural beauty in Mumbai,” and another read, “The OG Queen of Bollywood.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra recently concluded filming for her upcoming movie The Bluff in Australia. She shared a wrap post that featured happy pictures with her husband, Nick Jonas, and daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

PC said, “It’s a picture wrap on The Bluff!!! … and to do it with my family by my side and the incredible people that made this movie possible is such a privilege.”

The family went back to LA for a few days before Priyanka arrived in India for her brother’s wedding functions. Looking ahead, she is set to begin shooting for the second season of her spy thriller series Citadel very soon.

