Anushka Sharma drops glimpse of son Akaay's first Raksha Bandhan celebration with sister Vamika; see PIC

Anushka Sharma, who welcomed her son Akaay in February this year in London, is staying in the United Kingdom with her family these days. Anushka's son Akaay celebrated his first Raksha Bandhan with his sister, Vamika on August 19. A glimpse of their celebration has caught our attention on social media.

Anushka took to Instagram to share a picture of the Raksha Bandhan celebration from her home. In her Instagram story, we can see two weaved car-shaped rakhis. They have been tied with strings on the sides. Both the rakhis have black and white buttons and googly eyes on top.

While one of them is green color, the other one is orange. The actress wrote, "Happy Raksha Bandhan," and added two pink heart emojis.

Check out the screenshot of Anushka Sharma's Instagram story here:

Anushka Sharma often shares snaps of her children Akaay and Vamika's daily activities on Instagram. On August 8, Anushka posted a picture of her kids enjoying popsicles.

The photo shows two bowls, one of them is full of colorful popsicles and another bowl has cucumbers and carrots kept inside it. The picture also shows Akaay's little hand on one side.

During her appearance on the Simi Garewal on India's Most Desirable in 2012, Anushka was asked about how important the institution of marriage is for her. To which, the actress shared that it is quite important to be married and have kids.

The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star further expressed that she probably doesn't "want to work" when she is married.

Anushka Sharma married Virat Kohli in 2017 at Lake Como in Italy. They met during an advertisement shoot and their connection blossomed into love after working together on the sets. Their daughter Vamika was born on January 11, 2021, and their son Akaay on February 15, 2024.

Anushka is best known for movies like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Phillauri, NH10, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola and others. She was last seen in a lead role in Zero (2018). The actress made her cameo appearance in Qala in 2022. Anushka now has Chakda X'press in her kitty.

