Bollywood Newswrap, Feb 20: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli welcome second baby Akaay; Kiara Avdani to play female lead in Don 3

On the twentieth day of February, Bollywood experienced several significant events. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma delighted fans with the announcement of the arrival of their baby boy, Akaay. Additionally, the makers of Don 3 revealed that Kiara Advani would be joining the cast of the film. Let's explore the significant moments in Bollywood on February 20th.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of February 20, 2024

1. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcome a baby boy

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message announcing the birth of their baby boy, whom they named Akaay. The note read "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka"

2. Kiara Advani confirmed as female lead opposite Ranveer Singh in Don 3

Today, the makers of Don 3 made a grand announcement on their Instagram handle: Kiara Advani is set to join the Don universe. Paired opposite Ranveer Singh, she adds a new dimension to the highly anticipated third installment of the film.

3. Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra to reunite on Pathaan 2

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Shah Rukh Khan is poised to return as Pathaan, as Aditya Chopra has confirmed Pathaan 2 as the eighth installment in his ambitiously crafted spy universe.

4. Salman Khan starrer Sher Khan to finally go on floors

Speaking to News18, Sohail Khan revealed his plans to finally kickstart the Salman Khan-starrer Sher Khan in 2025.

Explaining the delay, Sohail cited advancements in VFX technology as a key factor. He admitted that while scripting Sher Khan, he would often find himself comparing his ideas to the high standards set by Marvel films, which made him feel outdated. Consequently, he aimed to ensure that when the film eventually releases, its action sequences would not appear antiquated.

5. Rituraj Singh passes away at 59

Renowned actor Rituraj Singh, known for his roles in television shows like Anupamaa and films including Badrinath Ki Dulhania, passed away at his residence early on Tuesday due to a cardiac arrest. He was 59 years old.

