Bollywood Newswrap, January 31: Shah Rukh Khan reportedly meets Virat Kohli in Delhi; Hera Pheri 3 release set for 2026 and more

From Shah Rukh Khan reportedly meeting Virat Kohli in Delhi to the much-awaited reunion of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal for Hera Pheri 3, the day was packed with major entertainment updates. If you missed out on the top headlines, here’s a quick roundup!

Here are the 5 major Bollywood news from January 31, 2025:

1. Did Shah Rukh Khan meet Virat Kohli in Delhi? VIRAL VIDEO leaves fans demanding their pictures together

Shah Rukh Khan was recently spotted in Dubai, with numerous videos of the superstar circulating online. Now, a new video has emerged showing him boarding a plane. Reports suggest that before his departure, SRK met Virat Kohli, who is currently in Delhi for the Ranji Trophy.

2. Rakt Bramhand: Aditya Roy Kapur calls Raj & DK’s passion for Netflix fantasy series ‘infectious’

Renowned director duo Raj & DK announced their upcoming fantasy series, Rakt Bramhand—The Bloody Kingdom, in July last year. Now, in the latest update, Aditya Roy Kapur has been officially confirmed as the lead actor for the highly anticipated project.

3. Saif Ali Khan Attack: Arrested accused’s facial recognition is positive; cops claim he is same person as in CCTV

On January 16, 2025, Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder at his residence, prompting a police investigation. CCTV footage captured an image of the suspect on the building's staircase. Shortly after, a suspect was taken into custody, and a facial recognition test was conducted. The results are now in, confirming that the individual matches the person seen in the footage, according to the police.

4. EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty in Hera Pheri 3 begins in December; Set for a 2027 release

After much speculation and anticipation, the iconic trio of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty are officially reuniting for Hera Pheri 3, with the original creator, Priyadarshan, returning as director.

The announcement set social media abuzz, making the film a global trending topic. Fans have eagerly awaited updates on the shooting schedule, and now, Pinkvilla has exclusively revealed that Hera Pheri 3 is set to begin filming in December 2025.

5. Chhaava song Jaane Tu OUT: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna showcase their powerful love in Arijit Singh’s soulful ballad

Chhaava is among the most awaited films of 2025. The trailer, featuring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, has already generated immense buzz among viewers. Adding to the excitement, the first song from the historical drama has now been unveiled. Jaane Tu, sung by Arijit Singh, is a heartfelt melody that beautifully captures the deep love shared by the lead characters.

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!