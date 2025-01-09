Bollywood Newswrap, January 9: Akshay Kumar and Welcome To The Jungle team gear up for Christmas; Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur to reunite?

Today, January 9, 2025, was another day filled with important Bollywood updates, all of which can be found in this newswrap. From Akshay Kumar and Welcome To The Jungle team gearing up for a Christmas release to Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur potentially reuniting on screen, here’s what happened today.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of January 9, 2025:

1. Welcome To The Jungle targeting Christmas release

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the makers of the Akshay Kumar starrer Welcome To The Jungle are aiming to bring the adventure comedy to the big screen during the Christmas 2025 weekend. Seventy-five percent of the shoot has been completed.

2. Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur to reunite for a romantic film?

According to a recent report in Filmfare, Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, who have previously worked together in Aashiqui 2 and Ok Jaanu, are set to star in Mohit Suri’s next movie. The film is reportedly in the romance genre.

3. Shahid Kapoor starrer Deva trailer certified by CBFC

A 2-minute, 22-second-long trailer of the Shahid Kapoor starrer Deva has been certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). It has received a ‘UA 16+’ rating.

4. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal shoot emotionally intense scenes for Love & War

As per Midday, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal have begun an important schedule of Love & War in Mumbai. The sequences in this schedule are said to be ‘emotionally intense’ and ‘dialogue-heavy.’

5. Payal Kapadia gets DGA nomination for All We Imagine As Light

The nominations for the 77th Directors Guild of America (DGA) Awards have been announced. All We Imagine As Light director Payal Kapadia has been nominated for the Michael Apted Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in First-Time Theatrical Feature Film.

