Bollywood Newswrap, Mar 4: Alia Bhatt drops PIC with daughter Raha; Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's next to go on floors by May 2024

On the fourth day of March 2024, a bunch of exciting Bollywood news made headlines. Firstly, Alia Bhatt shared a photo dump from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event featuring daughter Raha, Kareena Kapoor, and Ayan Mukerji. On the other hand, Pinkvilla's exclusive report suggested that Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's next will go on floors by May 2024.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of March 4, 2024

1. Alia Bhatt drops PIC with daughter Raha from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and shared a photo dump from the grand pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and his fiancé Radhika Merchant in Gujarat's Jamnagar city. She posted a cutesy picture with her daughter Raha in which the mother-daughter duo are seen twinning. The post also features a monochromatic sweet picture with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. The two are dressed in their ethnic bests, followed by a solo photo of herself in which she stuns in a lehenga. The fourth photograph in the carousel of images features Alia Bhatt and her loving sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan from the dressing room as they get ready for the occasion. Ayan Mukerji can also be seen in Alia's photo dump. She captioned her post, "Wholesome (Accompanied by hand heart emoji)."

Advertisement

2. Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's next to go on floors by May 2024

Pinkvilla exclusively got to know that Ranveer Singh is on the verge of signing a big-budget action thriller with National Award-Winning director Aditya Dhar.

"After URI: The Surgical Strike, Aditya Dhar has been looking to create something special and is finally set to embark on a new journey with an action thriller led by Ranveer Singh. The film is set against the backdrop of Indian Intelligence Agencies and will see Ranveer is a completely new avatar – it's a real, heroic, and larger-than-life world. Ranveer and Aditya have met 4 to 5 times over the last three weeks, and the paperwork is expected to be locked shortly," revealed a source close to the development.

"It was an instant yes from Ranveer Singh. He heard the script and got all charged up to be a part of Dhar's world in the first meeting itself. He asked his team to rework his calendar and put the Aditya Dhar film on priority. While Don 3 and Shaktimaan have been in the planning stage for a while now, the Aditya Dhar film has just come together organically in the forefront for Ranveer Singh," the source added.

3. Vikrant Massey recalls burning skin during 12th Fail preparations

During a recent interview with GQ India, Vikrant Massey opened up about his role in 12th Fail. He played a 19-year-old UPSC aspirant. He said, "I spent almost a year and a half preparing for the film, and the three months before the shooting were filled with extensive workshops and reading sessions. I had to lose weight and tan my skin. While tanning, my skin actually got burnt, and I freaked out, thinking we'd have to push our shoot by a couple of weeks."

4. Aaradhya Bachchan's new look at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding gala is winning hearts

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya, known for her signature fringe hairstyle, have surprised everyone with the evolution of her latest style. The change was first noticed during her school's annual day function and has now made waves at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash. Breaking away from her usual fringe, Aaradhya sported a sleek, open hairstyle with a side parting, letting her locks cascade gracefully around her face.

Advertisement

5. Sara Ali Khan's Ae Watan Mere Watan Trailer OUT

The makers of the upcoming film Ae Watan Mere Watan, starring Sara Ali Khan, unveiled its trailer. The patriotic thriller-drama stars actress Sara Ali Khan in the lead role of freedom fighter Usha Mehta, who emerged as the formidable 'voice of the nation.'

ALSO READ: Sara Tendulkar poses with 'forever favorite' Rani Mukerji; shares PIC of 'Anjali and Tina' together