Boney Kapoor’s throwback post with late wife Sridevi is proof that he misses her; ‘True love can not be hidden’

Boney Kapoor, the renowned Bollywood producer, frequently expresses his deep love and admiration for his late wife, the legendary actress Sridevi, through social media posts. On January 12, 2025, he shared a heartwarming throwback photo of the couple, showcasing Sridevi's timeless elegance. In the photograph, they are seen gazing at each other, and Kapoor captioned it, "True love cannot be hidden," a sentiment that reflects how much he misses her every day.

In the throwback image, Boney Kapoor and Sridevi are captured looking at each other, with their eyes filled with infinite love and affection for one another. Fans were quick to take to the comment section and shower love on the post.

Boney Kapoor, who often honors the memory of his late wife Sridevi, recently shared how her influence continues to inspire him. In an emotional interview with News18 Showsha, Kapoor spoke fondly of Sridevi's impact on his personal life, especially regarding her commitment to fitness.

He mentioned how her dedication to a healthy lifestyle motivated his own weight loss journey. Kapoor recalled how Sridevi, always conscious of her health, encouraged him to lose weight and followed a disciplined routine, which he tried but found challenging to maintain. He humorously mentioned accompanying her on walks and to the gym.

Despite Sridevi’s untimely passing in February 2018, Kapoor feels her presence is still with him. He expressed that he feels she continues to motivate him to stay healthy.

Kapoor shared that her advice and his doctor’s recommendation to lose weight for health reasons were key factors in his weight loss, which has also improved his overall well-being.

Boney and Sridevi's love story began when they married in June 1996, and went on to have two daughters, Janhvi Kapoor in 1997 and Khushi Kapoor in 2000.

