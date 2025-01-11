Loveyapa Trailer: Netizens think Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan’s chemistry in rom-com is ‘seriously chemistrying’

The much-awaited trailer for Loveyapa, featuring Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan, dropped on January 10, 2025, offering a glimpse into its quirky plot. The story follows Gaurav (Junaid) and Baani (Khushi) as their relationship faces a hilarious twist.

Their families challenge them to trade phones for a day, putting their trust to the ultimate test before marriage. Packed with sharp humor and a lively narrative, Loveyapa dives into the playful side of modern relationships with a comedic flair.

See Twitter reactions to Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan’s Loveyapa trailer here:

A user wrote, "#LoveyapaTrailer is super entertaining. Junaid is just too good. I believe He is going to get his first big hit. Can't believe It's his second film. He is making Unexpected choices so early on in his career. Can't wait to see it."

Another wrote, "#LoveyapaTrailer Out now loved it trailer loveyapa so excited movie."

One fan commented, "Junaid Khan & Khushi Kapoor's onscreen chemistry is seriously chemistrying."

One user wrote, "At a time when only horror or action seems to be working, I am excited about a clutter breaker #LoveyapaTrailer and I now understand why certain casting works @kullubaazi I have never met but feels like someone I know, he has no lines here, but I want to watch this film."

one wrote, "Absolutely wonderful. Expecting #JunaidKhan to take the legacy of #AamirKhan forward. #LoveYapaTrailer is hilarious."

Another wrote, "It's only the 2nd film of Junaid & the role is so different from his debut film Maharaj. He is truly defining Range. And about Khushi, well, she surprised me. Have enjoyed the Tamil film & this looks fun too."

A fan added, "#LoveyapaTrailer can't wait anymore! #AamirKhan son #Junaid n @SrideviBKapoor younger daughter @khushikapoor05 are going to create their charming chemistry n unforgettable impact with #Loveyapa @advait_chandan @ZeeStudios_ 10th Jan'25."

Helmed by Laal Singh Chaddha director Advait Chandan, this exciting rom-com is set to light up screens on February 7, 2025. Backed by Phantom and AGS Entertainment, the film boasts a stellar cast, including Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, and Kiku Sharda, promising a delightful cinematic experience.

