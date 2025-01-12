Preity Zinta gives update of her and family amid Los Angeles wildfires; says she is ‘heartbroken’: ‘Never thought I would live…’

Preity Zinta has been shuttling between India and the US ever since she married Los Angeles-based financial analyst Gene Goodenough. Preity, expressing her heartbreak, shared an update on social media and assured fans that she and her family are safe "for now" amid the devastating and heartbreaking ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles. She shared "never thought I would live to see a day where fires would ravage neighbourhoods around us in La."

Preity Zinta took to Twitter and wrote, "Friends & families either evacuated or put on high alert, ash descending from smoggy skies like snow & fear & uncertainty about what will happen if the wind does not calm down with toddlers and grandparents with us."

See the tweet here:

She continued, "I’m heartbroken at the devastation around us & grateful to god that we are safe as of now. My thoughts & prayers to people who are displaced & have lost everything in these fires. Hope the wind dies down soon & the fires are contained. A big thank you to the fire department, firefighters & everyone else helping to save lives & property. Stay safe everyone."

On January 9, Priyanka Chopra took to social media to express her gratitude to the "brave" first responders who have been working relentlessly to assist those impacted by the wildfires. She shared an Instagram Story featuring the responders battling the blaze that has devastated thousands of acres of land.

Advertisement

Priyanka wrote, "A big shoutout to the incredibly courageous first responders. Thank you for working non-stop through the night and continuing to assist families affected. @lasdhq @losangelesfiredepartment @lapdhq."

Previously, Priyanka had shared a video showing parts of Los Angeles being engulfed by the wildfire. In a similar situation, actress Nora Fatehi evacuated California on January 9 after the wildfires wreaked havoc in Los Angeles.

The massive wildfire, which broke out on January 7, 2025, forced over 30,000 residents to evacuate. In response, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Los Angeles.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma are all set for their Sunday date; WATCH cricketer turning into a protective husband