Cannes 2024: Payal Kapadia accepts Grand Prix for All We Imagine as Light with cast; ‘Please don’t wait 30 years to have another Indian film’

Recently, Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia and her film All We Imagine as Light created history by winning the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. It was the first Indian film to be selected for the ‘In Competition’ section in 30 years.

As Payal and her film’s cast took the stage last night, on May 25, to accept the second-highest honor at the film festival, she delivered a heartwarming winning speech.

Payal Kapadia’s acceptance speech at Cannes 2024 is going viral for all the right reasons

Payal Kapadia graced the stage of the awards ceremony at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 25 to accept the Grand Prix for her film All We Imagine as Light. She began, “Wow, thank you so much for this.”

Addressing the jury presided over by Greta Gerwig, Payal expressed, “It was already a dream to be selected in competition, and this was beyond my imagination, so thank you.”

Kani Kusruti, Chhaya Kadam, and Divya Prabha, the actresses of AWIAL, accompanied Payal to the stage. The director stated, "Because I'm a huge fan of Miguel Gomes, I follow what he does and also invite my actors here on stage. Because without them, I don't think this film would've been possible."

Extending her gratitude to the cast, she said, “It's three women who have given me so much and really contributed to the film like a family and made it their own. So, thank you, ladies.”

Payal then continued, saying, “I’m very nervous, so I wrote something down. Thank you very much to the Cannes Film Festival for having our film here. Please don’t wait 30 years to have another Indian film.”

She also thanked her producers for supporting her “weird idea” and acknowledged the partners and the entire crew, adding, “It really takes a village to make a film, so it couldn't have been possible without them.”

Speaking of the film, Payal explained, "This film is about the friendship between three very different women. Oftentimes, women are pitted against each other. This is the way our society is designed, and that's really unfortunate."

She continued, "But for me, friendship is a very important relationship because it can lead to greater solidarity, inclusivity, and empathy towards each other, which is why these are the values that I feel we should all be striving for.”

Payal concluded by congratulating the behind-the-scenes workers of the festival for doing an incredible job and for the smooth functioning of the event.

