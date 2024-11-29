INSIDE Citadel: Honey Bunny Success Bash: Samantha casually nails Nain Matakka hookstep with Varun Dhawan, their chemistry is off the charts; WATCH

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan hosted a starry celebration in Mumbai for Citadel: Honey Bunny’s success, with celebrities like Avneet Kaur and Mrunal Thakur in attendance. But it’s a viral video from the event that’s stealing the spotlight, showing the duo setting the dance floor on fire to Nain Matakka. Trust us, it's the kind of performance that leaves you feeling totally ‘relieved’!

Amid the viral buzz of videos and photos from the celebration, a new clip is stealing the spotlight. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is seen dancing her heart out with Varun Dhawan, as they groove to his freshly released track Nain Matakka from the upcoming movie Baby John. The duo’s infectious energy and flawless moves on the song’s signature step are simply irresistible. Trust us, this video is one you won’t want to miss!

For the event, the actor kept it casual yet stylish in a blue T-shirt paired with white pants. Samantha opted for a chic look, donning a beige top and black trousers.

The actress recently took to Instagram to share highlights from the Citadel success party. One video captured a playful moment where Varun Dhawan fed her cake, teasing her before finally offering the sweet treat.

The post also included a photo of the duo striking a pose together, as well as snapshots with Citadel’s team, including Varun, Raj & DK, Saqib, and Gulshan Devaiah. Samantha also shared a solo shot.

In her heartfelt caption, she expressed, “A beautiful evening spent with the loveliest people, my heart overflowing with gratitude.”

After Nain Matakka was released, Samantha shared her thoughts on the song in an Instagram Story. She humorously praised his dance skills, writing, “Thank god I didn’t have to dance with you @varundvn” with heart hands emojis.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan have been receiving widespread acclaim from critics for their stellar performances in Citadel: Honey Bunny. This action-packed series, penned by Sita R. Menon and directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK), is the Indian edition of the global Citadel franchise.

Executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO, the series delves into the world of the Citadel spy agency and its formidable adversary, the Manticore syndicate.

Citadel: Honey Bunny, which also features Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem, and Sikander Kher, made its debut on Prime Video on November 7.

