Aditi Rao Hydari’s royal sharara paired with Siddharth’s sleek black sherwani sets a new standard for wedding fashion

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got married for the second time, and their wedding festivities pictures are what we define as true beauty. After yesterday’s (28 November 2024) wedding photo, the couple once again set the internet on fire with their festive celebration looks. In the recent post, Aditi was wearing a stunning sharara, whereas Siddharth’s heartthrob look in a black sherwani made it impossible to take our eyes off them.

Let’s first decode Aditi’s look. The Heeramandi actress once again proved that she’s the queen of minimalism and stayed true to it even during her wedding festivities. She wore a sharara that looked strikingly similar to Anand Kabra’s design from his 2013 wedding festivities collection.

Her outfit featured a white short kurta-like top adorned with intricate detailing. The delicate net fabric on her sleeveless cut, along with the embroidery around her neck and wrists, added a regal charm. Moreover, the fitted bodice perfectly highlighted her well-maintained figure, and we can’t help but fall for it all over again.

Her bottoms struck the perfect balance between richness and elegance. They featured horizontal golden embroidery layers against a black backdrop. The design didn’t end there—it also included a maroon-colored addition at the hem, perfectly complementing the overall look of her sharara. The intricate patterns made her appear like a royal princess, and we must say, we’ve never seen anyone look so gorgeous.

But that’s not all—there’s more to her look. To complement her regal outfit, Aditi Rao Hydari chose to complete her ensemble with a traditional staple: a contrasting yellow dupatta. Featuring rich fabric and detailed work along the hemline, her dupatta added a refined grace to her overall appearance.

Her look was further accentuated with traditional hanging earrings, styled as part of her hair, along with her engagement ring. Her hair was effortlessly styled, with some strands pulled back while the rest fell gracefully over her shoulders. She completed her look with the timeless addition of a round bindi.

On the other hand, Siddharth perfectly complemented Aditi’s traditional vibes with his black sherwani. His outfit featured intricate patterns, full sleeves, and a stand collar. The silver buttons on the front gave his ensemble the perfect balance of tradition and modernity.

With his messy hairstyle and perfectly trimmed beard, he looked no less than a fictional character straight out of a book. To add a minimal yet aesthetic touch, he wore a stylish watch and completed his look with shiny black shoes.

The couple’s celebratory look exceeded all expectations, leaving us absolutely in awe and screaming WOW! We’re eagerly looking forward to catching more glimpses of their wedding festivities.

