Did Khushi Kapoor's Loveyapa director Advait Chandan just confirm her relationship with Vedang Raina? Don’t miss his comments on actress’ latest post

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina have been rumored to be dating each other for a long time. The Archies co-stars are often spotted hanging out together at different occasions. It looks like Khushi’s upcoming film Loveyapa’s director Advait Chandan has confirmed her relationship with Vedang through his comments on her latest post.

On January 29, 2025, Khushi Kapoor took to Instagram and shared an adorable reel with her pet dogs on the song Loveyapa Ho Gaya from the film Loveyapa. She was seen playing with her furry friends.

The caption of the post read, “My father was busy so I had to recruit the doggies for a little promo video for LOVEYAPAAAAAA. In Cinemas 7th February.”

Watch Khushi Kapoor’s Loveyapa reel with her pets:

In the comments section, Yuktam Khosla, who is also a part of Loveyapa, praised the reel by saying, “Arey so cute ya best one yet.” The film’s director Advait Chandan responded to him, “@yuktamkhosla Iska boyfriend hai already (She already has a boyfriend),” presumably referring to Vedang Raina.

Advait also told Yuktam, “@yuktamkhosla film ke character se Bahar nikal (Get out of your film’s character).” The actor playfully replied, “@advaitchandan what the? (laughing emojis).”

Check out the comments here!

Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor’s sister Janhvi Kapoor also reacted to her post, stating, “This is the best thing ever.” Ananya Panday, Vedang Raina, Arjun Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar left a like on the post.

Fans also gushed over the video. One person said, “Awwwww this is too cute!!” while another wrote, “This is my favorite video on the internet today!!!” Many others conveyed their love with red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

Loveyapa marks the big screen debut of Khushi Kapoor and Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan. Presented by AGS Entertainment and Phantom, the film is a Phantom Studios production. The cast includes Ashutosh Rana, Grusha Kapoor, Kiku Sharda, Tanvika Parlikar, Devishi Madaan, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Nikhil Mehta, Jason Tham, Yunus Khan, Yuktam Khosla, and Kunj Anand.

The Advait Chandan directorial is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on February 7, 2025, during Valentine's week.