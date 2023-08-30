Did Manushi Chhillar and BF Nikhil Kamath call it quits? Here’s what we know

Manushi Chhillar became the talk of the town when she walked down the ramp in the shining crown and made Indians proud by winning the Miss World 2017 pageant. She was the sixth Indian woman to bring the crown home, 17 years after Priyanka Chopra won in 2000.

After her well-deserved win at the beauty pageant, Manushi started working on her acting skills and finally made her Bollywood debut with the role of Sanyogita in the historical drama film Samrat Prithviraj in 2022. While the model-actress has been in the news for multiple reasons, she has been recently making headlines for being in a relationship with Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath.

Have Manushi Chhillar and Nikhil Kamath broken up?

Even though the couple never officially announced their relationship, they were often spotted traveling together, fanning the rumors of them being in love. But, after having trouble in paradise, it’s been reported that the couple has called it quits. In fact, both Nikhil and Manushi have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

News18 quoted a source close to the couple saying that it’s not recently that the couple separated. It’s been said that after dating for a while, the two chose different paths and separated three months ago. The source said, “Yes, it’s true that Manushi Chhillar and Nikhil Kamath were dating each other for some time. But the two of them went their separate ways a few months back, to be specific, three months ago.”

The source further stated that the reason for their break-up remains a mystery. However, they did part ways on a good note. The source in the report revealed, “The reason behind their split remains unclear but the fact is that they parted ways mutually on an amicable note.”

Was Rhea Chakraborty a reason for their break up?

It was also revealed that unlike what’s being spread around, Rhea Chakraborty had nothing to do with their break up. As per the source in the report, “Rhea never had any role to play as far as their break-up goes. Neither is Manushi involved in Nikhil’s life anymore. She’s happily single right now.”

Manushi’s work front

After a decent start to her filmy career with Samrat Prithviraj alongside Akshay Kumar, the actress is gearing up for the release of her next The Great Indian Family which also stars Vicky Kaushal. Along with that, movies like Operation Valentine, Tehran, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan are also in the pipeline.

