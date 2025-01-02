Did you know Vanvaas actor Kushboo Sundar was supposed to star in Ram Teri Ganga Maili but Raj Kapoor replaced her? Find out why

Kushboo Sundar, who began her journey as a child artist in the 80s and later became a prominent star in Tamil and Telugu films during the 90s, recently revealed a fascinating piece of her past. She was initially considered for the iconic role of Ganga in Raj Kapoor's Ram Teri Ganga Maili. However, at only 14, she was considered too young for the mature character, leading the director to cast Mandakini, who ultimately made the role unforgettable.

In a candid conversation with Vickey Lalwani on his YouTube channel, Kushboo Sundar shared an intriguing story about Raj Kapoor's initial plans to cast her in Ram Teri Ganga Maili. She revealed, "Raj Kapoor wanted to launch me in the film, and we even did a photo shoot for it."

She further mentioned that after seeing the pictures, he had expressed his belief that she would be perfect for the role of Ganga. However, due to heavy snowfall at Gangotri, the team decided to start filming in Kolkata, where they would shoot the brothel scene in which the character was already a mother to a baby.

Ram Teri Ganga Maili was filmed in 1984 and released the following year, marking the launch of Raj Kapoor’s youngest son, Rajiv Kapoor, and actress Mandakini. However, Mandakini replaced Kushboo in the iconic role of Ganga after Raj Kapoor had second thoughts about casting her.

The actress revealed that at just 14, he felt she was too young for the role. She added, “Raj ji said, ‘She is herself a kid, and a baby in her hand won’t look good.’ He couldn’t push the film either, and because of this, I couldn’t star in the film.”

Ram Teri Ganga Maili, co-written and directed by Raj Kapoor, featured Rajiv Kapoor and Mandakini in the lead roles. It turned out to be a huge box-office hit and was also Raj Kapoor’s final directorial project.

Kushboo Sundar, however, began her film career with a lead role in Meri Jung (1985) and made her Telugu debut in Kaliyuga Pandavulu (1986). She soon shifted to Chennai, where she became a major star in Tamil and Telugu cinema during the 90s. After a 13-year absence, she made her comeback in 2021 with Annaatthe, alongside Rajinikanth. Her most recent film, Vanvaas, marked her return to Bollywood after more than three decades.

