Vanvaas Day 7 India Box Office: Utkarsh Sharma and Nana Patekar's movie loses screens to new movies; Collects a meagre Rs 4.50 crore in week 1

Anil Sharma, who has helmed films like the Gadar series, Apne, Veer, and Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo, presented his latest directorial, Vanvaas, in theaters this month. Released on December 20, 2024, the family drama stars his son, Utkarsh Sharma along with celebrated actor Nana Patekar. Vanvaas clashed with Mufasa: The Lion King, Marco, Khadaan, UI, and others at the Indian box office.

Vanvaas Earns Rs 35 Lakh On Day 7; Total Reaches Around Rs 4 Crore In First Week

Backed by Zee Studios and Anil Sharma Productions, Vanvaas witnessed a low opening of Rs 65 lakh on the first day. It earned Rs 90 lakh on second day, followed by a nominal growth of Rs 1.25 crore net on the third day. For three consecutive days, Utkarsh Sharma and Nana Patekar-starrer fetched Rs 50 lakh net on Day 4, Day 5, and Day 6.

On Day 7, Vanvaas collected a low earnigns of Rs 35 lakh, bringing its cume first week collection to Rs 4.65 crore net in India.

Day-Wise Net India Collections Of Vanvaas Are As Follows:

Day Net Box Office Collections 1 Rs 65 lakh 2 Rs 90 lakh 3 Rs 1.25 crore 4 Rs 50 lakh 5 Rs 50 lakh 6 Rs 50 lakh 7 Rs 35 lakh Total Rs 4.65 crore in 7 days

Vanvaas Struggles At The Box Office

Since the opening, Vanvaas hasn't been able to perform well at the box office. It has lost screens to new movies including Baby John. Sharma's directorial failed to deliver a decent figures on the first day amid Pushpa 2's strong wave and later couldn't get any benefit on Christmas either. Despite Nana Patekar's strong screen presence, Vanvaas failed to create its word-of-mouth. So much so that cinegoers didn't bother visiting cinema halls to watch this family drama.

Advertisement

It is yet to witness if Vanvaas would continue to follow the same path or improve its performance mainly on New Year. Vanvaas comes after the blockbuster success of Anil Sharma's 2023 film, Gadar 2: The Katha Continues.

Vanvaas in Cinemas

You can watch Vanvaas at a theater near you now. Are you planning to watch the family drama in theaters? Do let us know.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Vanvaas Day 5 India Box Office: Nana Patekar, Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur movie continues to struggle; nets Rs 50 lakh on Tuesday