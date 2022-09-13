EXCLUSIVE: Mandakini on surviving in male-dominated industry: ‘Agar koi ladki unko pasand nahi hai…’

Veteran actor Mandakini is famous for her role in Raj Kapoor’s 1985 film Ram Teri Ganga Maili opposite Rajiv Kapoor. While the actress made her film debut in the same year with Mera Saathi, it was Ram Teri Ganga Maili that made her a household name. Mandakini has made a comeback recently with the song, Maa O Maa, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up about surviving in a male-dominated industry in the 1980s, and the lack of choice for actresses back then.

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Mandakini said that the 1980s was a very different time and that it was a male-dominated period. She mentioned that back then, heroines were needed only for 3-4 songs and a few romantic scenes. In fact, she also said that it was heroes who used to decide which actresses they wanted to work with. If the hero did not like the actress, they would ask for the heroine to be changed. “Heroes hi mostly decide karte the kinke saath kaam karna hai, kinke saath nahi. Ek aisa time bhi tha. Agar koi unko ladki pasand nahi hai toh who bolte the ‘nahi inko mat lo. Dusre ko le lo.’” When asked if she faced this, Mandakini said 'Once or twice'.